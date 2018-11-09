Jared Wilson-Frame scored 20 points, and freshmen Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney added 14 each as the Panthers dispatched VMI 94-51 to improve to 2-0 on the season. It is the first time since the 2016-17 season that the program has started a season 2-0.

Wilson-Frame was playing in his first game of the season after serving a one-game suspension on Tuesday as a result of violation of team rules that occurred in the spring. He was 5-of-9 from three-point range, including a deep one just before the first half ended to give the Panthers a comfortable 42-24 lead at the break.

In just his second career game, Johnson posted a double-double. In addition to his scoring, he issued 10 assists. He also added four rebounds and two steals. Toney added a team-high eight rebounds, and through two games he is averaging 8.5 a night.

The Panthers asserted control early in this one. The Panthers jumped out to a 19-5 lead and eventually made it 29-8 just moments later. The Panthers looked to get a little too comfortable in the latter parts of the first half with head coach Jeff Capel laying into his team a bit, out of the timeout Wilson-Frame hit the big three-pointer to end the half in that department.

The 94 points was Pitt’s highest scoring output since December 28, 2016 when the Panthers defeated Marshall 112-106. 11 different Panthers found the scoring column, and 13 players earned minutes with walk-on Anthony Starzynski collecting playing time in the game’s waning seconds.

The story of the game for the Panthers was outside shooting. After making only two three-pointers in the opener against Youngstown State, Pitt connected on 13-of-25 three-point shots. In addition to Wilson-Frame’s five, Khameron Davis made three, while Johnson and Toney had two apiece.

Pitt’s defense continues to look better from a year ago. VMI shot 33.9 from the field. The Keydets’ leading scorer Bubba Parham finished with 16 points, but needed 16 shots to get there.

The competition should see an uptick on Monday when Troy comes to the Petersen Events Center on Monday. The Trojans check in at 165 in the KenPom.com rankings. Pitt’s first two opponents were both in the 300’s.