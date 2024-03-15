WASHINGTON — Perhaps this weekend at the ACC Tournament could be considered a revenge tour for the Pitt basketball team. The Panthers got off to a good start in that regard with an 81-69 win over Wake Forest in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The Demon Deacons handed Pitt’s its worse loss of the season back on February 20th and nearly one month later, the Panthers had their way with Wake Forest in what was billed as a do or die game. Pitt is now hoping this revenge tour turns into a three-night residency at Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital, but night two of this stretch won’t be so easy for the Panthers.

Pitt will take on top-seeded North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals set for a 7:00 p.m. tip tonight. The Tar Heels are currently ranked No. 4 in the country and boast the ACC Player of the Year in RJ Davis. North Carolina also handed the Panthers a 70-57 defeat back on January 2nd. Although, that one result is not so much of a concern for Pitt, but rather a motivating factor.

"A lot of these teams got some wins on us early and we feel like we’re in a great position right now where everybody is feeling great,” Pitt freshman guard Jaland Lowe said after the Wake Forest game. “We’re catching our stride. We know what really works for us and we’re getting everybody at our best.”

Pitt was not at its best in early January.

The Panthers started ACC play with a 1-5 record with multiple lopsided losses and a season that appeared falling off the tracks. In a stunning turn of events, Pitt changed the fortunes of the season. The Panthers are 13-5 since that UNC loss and will bring a four-game winning streak into tonight’s game.

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt’s junior guard fresh off a season-high 30-point performance, believes this Pitt team grew from those early rough patches and has the right understanding to be successful during crunch time of the season.

“We know what it takes to win, that’s the biggest thing,” said Leggett. "Knowing what it takes to win in these type of environments can prepare us to be a championship team.”

The Panthers embraced the pressure of the ACC Tournament on Thursday. Pitt set the tone against Wake Forest, a fellow NCAA Tournament bubble team, and led for over 38 minutes against the Demon Deacons and did not trail once.

The Panthers did not have that same tenacity and fight back on January 2nd. The Tar Heels stymied the Panthers and held them to an uncharacteristic 31% shooting night overall and a party 17% from 3-point range.

“If you lose to any team, you want to play them again,” Pitt junior forward Zack Austin said. “There’s definitely going to be some ‘get back’ there for sure.”

The Tar Heels will present some incredible challenges to Pitt. RJ Davis is the league’s player of the year and averages 21 points per game. Armando Bacot is one of the most accomplished Tar Heels of all time. This UNC team did not win 26 games on accident, but Pitt likely won’t be intimidated by them either.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Pitt holds a 5-2 record against the Tar Heels. The Panthers swept the season series last year, and despite that January outcome, Pitt is not going to change its approach it has had for the past month. The Panthers will be battling North Carolina on the court on Friday, but they will also be playing a game against perception as well. Pitt is squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and depending who you listen to, tonight is actually the ‘must-win’ game and yesterday’s victory Wake Forest will not be enough to push the Panthers into the dance.

That all remains to be seen, but from Pitt’s point of view, the name on the front of the jersey of the opponent does not affect the ultimate goal.

“As far as tournament talk, all we know is the more games we win, the more chances we get to get a bid,” Blake Hinson said after scoring 20 points against Wake Forest. “You get an automatic win if you win the tournament, so that's our only focus.”

Lowe believes the current run is more about his own team rather than what what outsiders are saying of Pitt. The Panthers can’t control what the computer rankings say or how other bubble teams fare in their games, but they can control what they do on the court.

“I don’t really feel like its too much of pressure right now,” the freshman guard said. “We’re just focused on winning these ball games. I mean, people can say what they want on the outside, but we’re just trying to prove to each other that we’re one of the best teams in the country.”

In order to prove that statement to be true, the Panthers will need to overcome one of the best teams in the country and Pitt will also be taking on some history in this matchup as well. Pitt will be participating in the ACC Tournament semifinals for just the second time in the program’s 11 years in the league, and also for the first time since its inaugural season in the league back in 2014.

Pitt has never played in the ACC Championship game, but the path to get there is beating a team from North Carolina. The event this year took a brief hiatus from playing every postseason game in the Tar Heel state, but as a North Carolina native, Austin is getting a chance to play UNC in the ACC semifinals is a big deal even if the game is in Washington.

"I’m always excited to play another game of basketball especially playing against UNC,” said the Pitt junior. “I’ve got a lot of friends who are Tar Heels fans. It’s going to be a fun game for sure.”

While Pitt is focused on the task at hand of making the NCAA Tournament, head coach Jeff Capel can tell and appreciate the story of ACC basketball better than most, and he recognizes having his team in this setting is not something that should be taken lightly.

“This is the greatest conference tournament in the country historically and right now still is,” said the Pitt head coach. “We’re honored to have that. We're fortunate to be able to win a game and advance and to have a chance to be in the semifinals and to play against one of the outstanding programs in the history of college basketball. We'll be ready to go.”