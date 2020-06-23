Panther-lair - Pitt commit Lavant is a 'freaking difference-maker'

Pitt commit Lavant is a 'freaking difference-maker'
Preston Lavant is a 6’2” and 200-pound linebacker out of Crisp County High School in Georgia who committed to Pitt back on May 10th over offers from the likes of Louisville, Nebraska and West Virgi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news