Pitt comes up short at Louisville 75-72

Jamarius Burton had a last second shot to tie the game, but the guard's three-point attempt was off the mark and Pitt dropped a close one to Louisville by a score of 75-72. It was a choppy game on Wednesday evening at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center that featured 46 fouls, five technicals, and 57 free throw attempts combined by the two teams.

In the opening minute of the game, Pitt center John Hugley picked up a double technical along with Louisville's Malik Williams. In the aftermath Jeff Capel was hit with a technical of his own, along with one from the Pitt bench as well. The call on Hugley was his second foul in the opening minutes, and it forced him to sit for the remainder of the first half.

Despite the absence of their leading scorer, Pitt found some rhythm in the first half and kept the game within striking distance. Ithiel Horton, in his season debut coming off a suspension stemming from an off-the-court altercation, came up with 13 first half points to keep the Panthers in the game. Mo Gueye also produced a strong effort with 8 of his 15 points coming in the opening frame.

The Panthers, with Hugley back on the floor, came to life in the second half. The sophomore center produced 11 points and 7 rebounds after the break and out-dueled Williams, the star big man for the Cardinals, and eventually fouled his counterpart out of the game.

Williams finished with just 4 points and 4 rebounds.

Burton led Pitt with 21 points on Wednesday, his seventh straight game in double figures. He finished a perfect 9-for-9 from the free line, but as a team Pitt shot just 19-of-27 from the charity stripe, including some crucial misses down the stretch by Hugley and Femi Odukale.

Pitt had built a five point lead with 8:31 remaining in the contest as a Hugley bucket made it 56-51, but the Cardinals found an extra gear thanks to reserve guard El Ellis. The 6'3" junior finished with a team-high 18 points, including 14 points in the second half. Ellis came into Wednesday's game averaging only 6.5 points per game. He came up with multiple three-pointers to take the late leads in the game, the latter of which came at the 5:11 mark to give the Cardinals the advantage for good.

Mo Gueye's dunk and Burton's late three-pointer in the final minute represented Pitt's only two made field goals in the final five minutes of the game. Pitt was just 1-of-9 in the closing minutes of the contest. The Panthers kept themselves in it thanks to a pair of technical fouls called on Louisville.

Burton's three-pointer with :07 seconds remaining cut the Louisville lead to 74-72, and after the Cardinals' Jarrod West missed the second free throw-attempt in the subsequent possession, Burton got one more look but it was off, and the Panthers dropped to 5-9 on the young season.

Pitt is now 0-3 in ACC play to start the year, with all three losses coming down to the final possession. Louisville improved to 4-0 in conference play with the victory, and now own a20-6 advantage over Pitt in the all-time series. The Panthers will look to get into the win column on Saturday, as they play host to Boston College at the Petersen Events Center for a 4:00 p.m. tip.