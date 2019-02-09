When a team is in the midst of a six game losing streak, sometimes one aspect of the game can come back to bite you. On Saturday’s 79-76 loss to North Carolina State, it was defending the three-point line that came back to harm the Panthers. The Wolfpack drained 14 3’s from behind the arc to narrowly dispatch the Panthers to extend their losing streak to seven games.

North Carolina State’s sophomore guard Braxton Beverly connected on five 3-pointers, including two out of the gates at halftime to finish with 17 points. C.J. Bryce connected on four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 21 points.

In the closing seconds, Pitt had one final heave to tie the game. Sidy N’dir carved his way down the court, but his contested shot went wide to end the game. It was one of many chances for Pitt in the closing minutes of this one.

Trailing by three, Xavier Johnson, Terrell Brown, and N’dir all missed three point shots in the same possession. The Wolfpack eventually cleaned up on some rebounding issues to close out the game at the free-throw line.

Pitt had five guys finish in double-figures in scoring. Johnson fought off foul trouble and finished with a team-high 17 points. Wilson-Frame added 16, including going 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

N’dir, after earning his first start of the year, finished with 12 points, including seven big ones in the second half. Terrell Brown added 12 points, six rebounds, and five blocked shots.

After being in a slump for four games, Trey McGowens showed some life with 11 points, but ten came in the first half.

In the end it came down to N.C. State’s 3-point shooting and allowing offensive rebounds. The Wolfpack grabbed 20 offensive boards as opposed to just 12 by Pitt.

Pitt will return to action on Tuesday when it travels to Boston to play Boston College for a 7 p.m. tipoff. Pitt’s record is now 12-12 on the year, and 2-9 in the ACC.