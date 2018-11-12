Pitt improved to 3-0 with a hard-fought 84-75 win over Troy on Monday night at the Petersen Events Center. Although Troy may not bring a ton of name recognition on paper, this was a game that was expected to be an early season test for Jeff Capel's team, and the Panthers passed with flying colors to improve to 3-0 on the young season. It marks the first 3-0 start for Pitt basketball since the 2015-16 season when it started 4-0.

Jared Wilson-Frame came off the bench to lead the Panthers with 24 points, on the heels of scoring 20 points on Friday night against VMI. His hot-shooting continued yet again as he nailed 6-of-10 from 3-point range. The Panthers received double-figures four other players as well.

Freshman point guard Xavier Johnson flirted with a triple-double with 15 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds. He made a heads up play just before halftime. With the Trojans cutting into the Pitt lead, Au’Diese Toney missed a 3-pointer just before halftime, and the ball landed right in Johnson’s hands and he quickly put the shot up as the buzzer sounded to make it 50-35 at halftime.

Pitt continued its early season rotation of big guys with Kene Chukwuka and Terrell Brown splitting most of the minutes on Monday. Chukwuka finished with a career-high 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. After playing in only eight minutes last time out against VMI, Brown provided 13 productive minutes and posted 12 points and 5 rebounds. He also blocked a shot.

Troy presented a strong challenge to Pitt, with rugged 6-foot-6 senior forward Jordon Varnado leading the way. He is a four-year starter and played against Duke in the NCAA Tournament two seasons ago when Capel was an assistant for the Blue Devils. He finished Monday with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

As a team, Troy shot 25-of-28 from the free-throw line and out-rebounded the Panthers for much of the game, proving to be the tough test many expected Pitt to face. The Panthers closed the gap as the teams finished with 37 rebounds apiece.

Pitt kept the Trojans at arm's length throughout much of the second half. Troy never got the lead under seven points after Toney’s layup to start the second half on a feed from Johnson.

Pitt will be back at it on Thursday when it hosts Central Arkansas. The Bears are off to a 2-1 start, and lost to Missouri of the Big 12 68-55 in their season opener.