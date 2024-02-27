There are two weeks remaining in college basketball’s regular season. The season is nearing the end and the opportunities for Pitt to make an NCAA Tournament case are shrinking. The Panthers enter this week with an 18-9 overall record and have four regular season games remaining to make a bid to be in the field of 68 on Selection Sunday.

Pitt is coming off of an impressive 79-64 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday at home, but will be back the road tonight for another key ACC showdown. The Panthers will be in Clemson in a game crucial for each team in both the ACC standings and also for their respective tournament resumes.

Clemson defeated Pitt in the ACC opener way back on December 3rd. The Tigers pulled away for a 79-70 win back in December. Clemson had a double-digit lead in the second half, but the Panthers managed to get the deficit to two points with just under four minutes left in the game. It was a valiant comeback effort for Pitt, but for Jeff Capel, he hardly recognized either team from that first game and does not see much to take from that earlier performance.

“I mean, I’ve gone back and I’ve watched some of it and it was actually really difficult to watch just because I think we’re so much better and I think they’re better,” Capel told reporters on Monday morning. “We still had some opportunities, but I think we’re very, very different now. I think they’re different. I like where we are right now and excited about the opportunity to go down and play a really good team.”

The Panthers are hoping for a different outcome tonight from that game in December, and really for the past 11 meetings in this series. Clemson has owned the head-to-head with an 11-game winning streak against the Panthers. Pitt’s last win over the Tigers happened back in 2014, which was the team’s first season in the ACC.

Clemson coach Braw Brownell has been at the helm for all 11 of those Clemson wins over Pitt in the past decade. The longtime Tigers’ coach is someone Capel has much admiration for, as their relationship goes back to when they coached against one another in the CAA when Capel worked at VCU and Brownell was at UNC-Wilmington.

"Well, No.1 you know that they’re well-coached," Capel said of playing Clemson. "You know they’re going to be really, really physical. You know they’re going to be very efficient offensively. They’re going to make it difficult for you to run your stuff. They’re very well prepared with guarding your actions and they make you work for everything.

To Capel’s point, Clemson is third in the ACC in field goal percentage defense trailing only Virginia and North Carolina. The Tigers are also one of the better rebounding teams in the league as well.

Clemson is coming off of a 74-63 win over Florida State on Saturday. Overall, the Tigers have gone 7-3 over their last ten games, and all of those three defeats over that stretch have been by exactly one-point.

Clemson has been consistently good this year and it starts because the Tigers have one of the league’s best players. PJ Hall, a 6’10” senior, went for 22 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting against Pitt. Overall he is fourth in the league in scoring (18.3 PPG) and tenth in rebounding (6.9), both career-highs for the four-year player.

Capel also cited Ian Schieffelin, a 6’8” junior, as a player to watch for in this game. He averages just over nine points and rebounds per contest and helps make them one of the better 1-2 rebounding punches in the conference.

“We really have to do a better job defensive rebounding, defending in the post, our ball screen defense, transition defense, because we were really bad the last time we played them in those areas,” said Capel.

The Tigers connected on 11 3-pointers in that December game with senior guard Joe Girard responsible for six of them. Defending the three-point line was an area where Pitt struggled early on, but heading into into tonight’s game the Panthers lead the conference, holding teams to 29.8% from three. On Saturday, Pitt limited Virginia Tech to just 3-of-20 from deep.

Capel has seen growth from his team in that department for a variety of reasons.

“I think we’ve done a little bit better job of guarding the basketball, so we’re not in as many rotations,” the Pitt coach said of his team’s three-point defense. “We’ve done a better job of understanding the scouting report and personnel and being able to keep the ball in front of us. Our transition defense has been a little bit better, so I think those are the two mains areas since we’ve improved since early December when we played them last.”

Pitt is still fighting an uphill battle in terms of perception for its NCAA Tournament case. The Panthers are No. XX in the NET rankings and currently have X Quad-1 wins. Should Pitt pull off a win tonight, it would qualify as one of those coveted and valuable ‘Quad 1’ wins. It would also put Pitt ahead of Clemson in the ACC standings and keeping the possibility open to claim a double-bye in the ACC Tournament set to start two weeks from today.