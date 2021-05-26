Pitt claims much-needed victory in ACC Tournament

The Pitt baseball team has been reeling in recent weeks. After a strong start to the season, the Panthers faced a lengthy layoff due to COVID related protocols and never seemed to regain their form. Pitt entered the ACC Tournament having lost six straight, with two straight sweeps to close out the regular season.

Despite the downward trajectory, the Panthers found new life in the postseason and took full advantage on Thursday with a 5-3 victory over sixth-seeded North Carolina in the team's opening game of the ACC Tournament that is being held Truist Field in Charlotte.

Pitt has lost its prowess in the batter's box during the recent skid, and the Panthers only mustered five hits against a tough North Carolina pitching staff. Pitt did come up with the big hit in this one, and that proved to be the difference. Ron Washington Jr., Pitt's clean-up hitting designated hitter, mashed a no doubt two-run home run to left field in the top of the eighth to give Pitt a 5-2 lead. It was the eighth home run of the season for the junior out of Texas.

Pitt then turned to closer Jordan McCrum to relieve Chase Smith and to work the final two innings of the game, and he did just that. McCrum pitched two scoreless innings, though did allow an inherited runner in the 8th to score. He posted three strikeouts and got North Carolina slugger Caleb Roberts to foul out to end the game.

Pitt struck first in this one when David Yanni came home on a fielder's choice from Brock Franks in the second inning. The Panthers added two more in the top of the fifth. Sky Duff, who has a current 12-game hitting streak, came home on a wild pitch, and Washington Jr's sacrifice fly plated Kyle Hess.

Pitt Friday night starter Mitch Myers got the start on Tuesday. He earned the win after going 4 2/3. He allowed two runs on six hits, while striking out five. Myers was chased in the fifth inning after Roberts brought home a pair with a base hit. Chase Smith got out of the jam and pitched steadily before Washington's heroics in the eighth.

The win moves Pitt to 23-19 on the season. After seeming like a lock for the NCAA Tournament, the team has really been trending downward of late after having lost 8 out of 10 since the layoff from COVID. A win on Tuesday helps stabilize the team's footing, and sets up an important showdown with North Carolina State on Thursday in the second game of pool play.

Should Pitt win on Thursday, the Panthers would lock up a spot in the ACC semifinals set for Friday. The win would also help stabilize Pitt's NCAA Tournament resume as well. North Carolina State is the third-seed in the field and recently swept Pitt at Cost Field just two weeks ago.