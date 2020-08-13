Pitt cancels Thursday practice due to COVID concerns
Pitt football experienced a temporary hold due to COVID-19 concerns, sources have told Panther-Lair.com.Pat Narduzzi canceled the team’s planned practice for Thursday after multiple members of the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news