Pitt-Cal set for 3:30 kickoff

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt’s matchup with Cal at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 12 will have a 3:30 pm kickoff, the ACC announced Monday morning.

The network designation for the game is not yet determined; it will be broadcast on ESPN or the ACC Network. That decision will be made after this weekend’s games.

The Oct. 12 matchup will be Pitt’s first game against Cal since a five-game series from 1955-66. The Panthers are 3-2 all-time against the Bears, with two of the three wins coming at Pitt Stadium (1955 and 1963).

The game against Cal will represent Pitt’s first game at Acrisure Stadium after three weeks away from the Panthers’ North Shore home. Pitt hosted Youngstown State on Sept. 21 before an off week this past weekend. This coming weekend, the Panthers will be in Chapel Hill to face North Carolina.

Saturday’s game at UNC will kick off at noon and air on ESPN2. The only announced game time after the Cal game is Pitt’s primetime matchup with Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 24. That game is set to kick at 7:30 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN.

After the home game against the Orange, Pitt has five games in November to finish the season; two are at home (Virginia and Clemson) and three are on the road (SMU, Louisville and Boston College). Kick times have not been announced for those games.

Upcoming game times:

Oct. 5: at North Carolina (ESPN2), Noon

Oct. 12: Cal (ESPN or ACCN), 3:30 pm

Oct. 24 (Thurs.): Syracuse (ESPN), 7:30 pm

Nov. 2: at SMU - TBD

Nov. 9: Virginia - TBD

Nov. 16: Clemson - TBD

Nov. 23: at Louisville - TBD

Nov. 30: at Boston College - TBD

