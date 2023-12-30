For the first 20 minutes on Saturday afternoon, Pitt looked like it was well on the way to a quality road ACC win.

But for the final 20 minutes, the Panthers were sloppy, couldn’t shoot from the floor or the free throw line and wasted a double-digit lead to fall to Syracuse 81-73 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The loss drops Pitt’s record to 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the ACC.

Pitt looked great to finish the first half. After a 26-26 tie with six minutes to play, the Panthers went on a 14-4 run to take an eight-point lead into halftime. Bub Carrington was key to that run with five points, and he finished the half with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

But Carrington also had three turnovers in the first half and Pitt had 10 as a team - an issue that continued into the second half. The Panthers finished the game with 15 turnovers that resulted in 16 points for the Orange.

On top of that, Pitt left double-digit points at the free throw line. The Panthers shot 11-of-24 from the stripe, with three of those misses coming on the front end of one-and-ones for a total of 16 missed-opportunity points.

Carrington led Pitt with 17 points, but the Panthers sorely needed something from Blake Hinson. Pitt’s leading scorer finished with 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting and a 1-of-7 mark from three.

Hinson struggled mightily in the second half, missing all seven of his field goal attempts - five of which came from beyond the arc.

Pitt even lost the rebounding battle, getting beat on the boards 40-39 after having a 22-15 advantage in the first half.

The Panthers did get an impressive nine points and four assists from Jaland Lowe off the bench, but finding scoring from Hinson will be the key going forward.

Pitt will be back on the court Tuesday night at 7 pm when the Panthers host North Carolina at the Petersen Events Center.