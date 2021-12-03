Pitt blows 4-point lead in final ten seconds; upset bid falls short again

For the second straight game, Pitt found itself seconds from a statement upset win. But for the second straight game, a buzzer beater broke the Panthers’ hearts.

Pitt (2-6) gave up five points in the final 10 seconds against Virginia on Saturday, dropping its ACC opener to the Cavaliers 57-56 in Charlottesville. Pitt sophomore John Hugley, although disappointed in the result, praised his team’s latest battle in a trying season.

“I love the fight from the guys, man,” he said. “I feel like we competed the whole game and everybody just fought together and stayed together. I think we took a step forward in today’s game.”

Just an hour before game time, Pitt announced second leading-scorer Femi Odukale wouldn’t suit up due to an ankle injury. Senior walk-on Onyebuchi Ezeakudo took in his teammate’s place in the starting lineup, just the second start of his career, scoring all eight of his points in the second half to keep Pitt’s upset bid alive.

“I was excited [to get the start],” Ezeakudo said. “I just really wanted to go out and fight with my brothers and go get a win. That was really my only concern.”

The Panthers, entering the evening dead last in the ACC in three-pointers made, kept themselves in the mix from the opening tip-off with some unlikely sharpshooting. Jamarius Burton hit a prayer with the shot clock expiring for Pitt’s first points of the night, and sophomore William Jeffress knocked down an open look from the corner a couple minutes later.

The hot streak behind the arc continued. Virginia doubled on every post entry to Pitt sophomore John Hugley, coming off of his 25-point performance against Minnesota. The strategy caused a few turnovers and some panicked decisions at times, but the 6-foot-9 forward set up a wide-open Jeffress three with a nice pass to take an 18-16 lead.

It felt like only a matter of time before the Cavaliers took control, and they did late in the first half. Armaan Franklin hit a jumper to extend Virginia’s lead to three, before Francisco Caffaro punched a two handed dunk to get the arena rocking. Croatian freshman Igor Milicic Jr splashed a three a minute later, before Reece Beekman found Franklin for another layup. The 9-0 run put Virginia ahead 30-20.

To Pitt’s credit, the Panthers tightened up defensively from there. The Cavaliers didn’t score for the final four minutes of the half, and the drought lasted nearly three minutes into the second period.

“Early in the game, they were getting penetration, they were driving us, and they were getting to the basket and finishing in the paint,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said. “I thought we did a little bit better job of that of keeping them out of our paint. I thought our zone was pretty effective.”

The tenacious defense allowed Pitt to go on a 10-0 run of its own, six of those points trimming Virginia’s halftime edge to 30-26. Ezeakudo started the second half with a driving bucket, and Hugley crashed the boards a minute later for a second-chance layup that vanquished the Cavaliers’ lead.

Pitt went up four on an Ezeakudo three with 14 minutes left, its biggest lead of the game. But Virginia guard Taine Murray stole the momentum with a triple of his own on the other end. Jayden Gardner’s turnaround jumper on the Cavaliers’ next possession gave Virginia a lead it wouldn’t relinquish until the final minute of regulation.

Hugley finished 2-11 from the field, but played a much more composed second half, forcing less and handling the double teams with fluidity. The Cavaliers went up 48-42 on a string of quick baskets, but Hugley got to the free throw line on consecutive trips to keep his team from falling.

“I thought [Hugley] was terrific,” Capel said. “His field goals, that doesn’t look good, but I thought he drew fouls, I thought he made really good passes. I thought he played a really good game.”

Kihei Clark hit a pair of free throws to put Virginia up seven again, but Mouhamadou Gueye kept the Panthers afloat with a crucial contested three. The 6-foot-10 graduate student made another big play for Pitt’s next points as well, cleaning up Hugley’s missed hookshot with an athletic tip-in.

The lead down to one with under three minutes to play, both teams exchanged missed shots and turnovers to keep the score static. Gueye missed a three out of a Pitt timeout, but Jeffress secured the offensive rebound to keep the possession alive. Ezeakudo sank the ensuing three attempt to put Pitt up two with under a minute left.

“I thought he did an incredible job for a walk-on,” Capel said. “To come on the road in your first ACC game and start and play 20 minutes and to have the guts to step up and take a big-time three and knock it in speaks volumes of him and speaks volumes of the confidence we have in him.”

Franklin airballed a three thanks to a stout defensive possession by the Panthers, and Burton hit both free throws under pressure. The Cavaliers called timeout down by four with 16 seconds on the clock as many fans began to exit, the scent of an upset by the 14.5-point underdogs at full-blast.

But that’s when all hell broke loose.

Franklin missed at the rim out of the timeout, but Gardner grabbed the board and scored with a foul on Hugley, converting the free throw to bring the Cavaliers within one with 9.6 second left on the clock. Jeffress failed to find a teammate on the ensuing inbounds, receiving a five-second violation on an awfully quick count.

Hugley, visually upset after the foul call, felt the Panthers came out on the wrong end of those late whistles.

“I think we got two bad calls back-to-back, but I’m not a ref so that’s not my place.”

Pitt had a timeout in its back pocket, but didn’t use it as Jeffress began to run along the baseline. Capel declined to comment on the play when asked after the game.

“Next question, please,” he said. “You can judge whatever you want to judge on that.”

Virginia used its final timeout, suddenly finding itself with one possession to win or lose the game. Murray missed a three-pointer with six seconds left, but Gardner grabbed the rebound. The freshman’s step back jumper fell through the net, after multiple bounces on the rim, with just 0.9 seconds on the clock.

Virginia intercepted Jeffress’ ambitious pass after a Pitt timeout, and the Cavaliers celebrated a miraculous comeback in the game’s final moments. The Cavaliers turned its win streak against the Panthers to seven, and head coach Tony Bennett improved to 13-0 in ACC openers.

Pitt gets a six-day break before returning to the Petersen Events Center, where it will face a 3-5 Colgate squad. Capel hopes his players use the past two games as motivation, instead of setbacks.

“Winning is hard,” he said. “It requires a lot, and we’re close. We just gotta keep fighting, we gotta keep chipping away. We gotta keep learning.”