Jeff Capel’s first game at Pitt as head coach didn’t count for the records, but the Panthers’ first-year head coach got a win nonetheless when the team beat Pitt-Johnstown 78-59 at the Petersen Events Center Thursday night.

Capel, who was hired to replace Kevin Stallings in the spring, guided his team to a high-energy offense and a defense that forced the issue with a press that resulted in 14 steals.

Pitt was led in scoring by Malik Ellison, Xavier Johnson and Jared Wilson-Frame, who had 14 points each. The game was the Pitt debuts for Ellison and Johnson after the former sat out last season following a transfer from St. John’s and the latter arrived this summer as a freshman.

Fellow freshman Trey McGowens added 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting; all of his points came in the second half.

UPJ guard Josh Wise scored a game-high 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting.

Pitt will open the 2018-19 regular season Tuesday night against Youngstown State.