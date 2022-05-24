Pitt beats Georgia Tech 12-6 to open ACC Tournament

Pitt went into Charlotte as the 11th seed in the ACC Tournament, but the Panthers clubbed out a 12-6 upset victory over seventh seeded Georgia Tech on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Field in Charlotte. Pitt notched 16 hits and used a big 8-run sixth inning to break it wide open and coast from there.

Trailing 6-2 entering the sixth, Pitt sent 12 men to the plate and plated eight runs on eight hits. The inning started with a bang as Ron Washington Jr. launched a no-doubt two-run homer into the left field bleachers for the 34th long ball of his career. Bryce Hulett then followed that up with a deep bomb to right field. Dom Popa, Jeffrey Wehler, Sky Duff, and Washington Jr. then followed that with RBI singles all in the same frame.

Pitt got off to a nice start with a pair of runs in the first inning, but second team All-ACC pitcher Matt Gilbertson was not his usual self. The Yellow Jackets tagged the Pitt starter for six runs, four earned on nine hits in five innings of work.

After the big sixth inning, Pitt handed the ball to freshman Jonathan Bautista, who did not allow a run in four innings. The freshman struck out a pair in one of the best outing of his young career. Dom Popa's leaping grab in the bottom of the ninth ended the game.

Pitt added two insurance runs in the top half of the ninth to help keep the pressure off of Bautista.

Wehler and catcher Tatem Levins each had three hit games. Duff, Washington, Hulett, and CJ Funk all had two hits apiece as part of the offensive barrage put on by the Panthers.

Pitt improved to 28-26 on the season with the win. For much of the season, Mike Bell's team had been in NCAA Tournament contention, but a late season swoon for the second straight year has put a strain on those chances. Pitt had lost eight of its last nine games coming into this game, including a three-game sweep to this very Georgia Tech team over the weekend.

Pitt continue pool play tomorrow against second-seeded Louisville set for an 11 a.m. first pitch. The Panthers need to win in order to advance to this weekend's semifinals, and in turn keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Earlier this season, Pitt took two games from Louisville at home. The Cardinals are the sixth ranked team in the country according to Baseball America. Pitt did not name a starting pitcher, but third-team All-ACC pick Billy Corcoran should be available after last pitching on Friday.