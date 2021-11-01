Pitt beats Gannon by 25 in exhibition game

Pitt’s new-look roster for the 2021-22 season made its public debut against a different team on Monday night, and the Panthers had little trouble dispatching with Gannon in an 89-64 rout at the Petersen Events Center.

The outcome wasn’t a surprise, but for at least 20 minutes, Pitt didn’t dominate Gannon quite to the extent that was expected, holding just a nine-point lead at halftime. But the Panthers hit the ground running in the second half and outscored the Golden Knights by 16 in the final 20.

After a hot start to the second half that saw Femi Odukale spark the Panthers while him and three other Pitt players contributed baskets, the Panthers really took off around the 12-minute mark.

Gannon had cut the lead to eight points at 51-43, but Pitt went on a 14-2 run to stretch the lead to 20, and the Panthers controlled the final 10 minutes of the game.

The star of the night for Pitt was newcomer Mo Gueye. The Stony Brook transfer made 6-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from three, to scored 17 points, and he turned it into a double-double with 10 rebounds. The 6’10” native of Staten Island added four blocks, three steals and two assists for a fairly complete game.

Odukale led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Ithiel Horton chipped in 16.

With a considerable size advantage, Pitt held Gannon largely in check, forcing the Golden Knights to attempt 31 three-pointers, of which they made just seven (22.6%). The Panthers also had a significant advantage on the boards, out-rebounding Gannon 53-38.

Pitt will open the 2021-22 season with a game against The Citadel next Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.