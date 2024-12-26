Toledo outlasts Pitt 48-46 in six OTs

DETROIT — Pitt takes on Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl live from Ford Field this afternoon. The Panthers and Rockets both enter the game with identical 7-5 records, with one team able to end the 2024 season on a high note.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit.

FIRST QUARTER

Toledo 6, Pitt 2 11:42

UT — Anthony Torres 2-yard pass from Tucker Gleason (kick blocked; returned by Pitt)

Toledo received the opening kickoff, and started fast with a 31-yard gain by Jacquez Stuart. The Rockets were eventually facing a third and long, and Pitt forced an incomplete pass, but the Panthers were whistled for pass interenece, which kept the Toledo drive alive. Eventually the Rockets scored on a fourth and goal from the two, but Pitt's best player made his presence known. Kyle Louis blocked the extra point and returned the conversion attempt back himself 85 yards for two points for the Panthers.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 9, Toledo 6 14:56

UP — Desmond Reid 3-yard run (Ben Sauls kick)

Pitt's defense finally settled in after a slow start and forced a punt from Toledo, which set the stage for the Panthers' second offensive drive. David Lynch, a walk-on, is making his first career start at quarterback for Pitt, and led the team to one of its better drives in a few games. Pitt marched 79 yards on 11 plays. Lynch completed 3/3 passes on the possession, Desmond Reid broke off some nice runs including a 16-yard scamper, and true freshman Julian Dugger came in as a running option at quarterback and provided 11 yards himself. On the first play of the second quarter, Reid capped off the drive on a 3-yard run to give Pitt its first lead.

Pitt 12, Toledo 6 11:12

UP — Sauls 57-yard field goal

Reid got the first three touches of Pitt's third possession, ripping off runs of 22, 8, and six yards. The drive stalled once Pitt got inside Toledo territory, but fortunatley for the Panthers, they have one of the best kickers in America. Ben Sauls calmly booted a 57-yard kick, one off his career best to pad Pitt's lead to 12-6. Sauls is now 6/7 on 50+ yard field goals this season.

Toledo 13, Pitt 12 7:38

UT — Junior Vandeross 67-yard pass from Tucker Gleason (Dylan Cunanan kick)

Pitt started out on another promising drive, but on third down in Toledo territory, David Lynch was sacked. Initially, it was ruled a fumble which Toledo ran back, but a replay showed Lynch's arm was moving forward. The Rockets did not have to wait long to score. Toledo's Junior Vandeross broke loose for a 67-yard reception touchdown to give the Rockets the lead. Following the score, Toledo was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty, which should give Pitt good field position on the next drive.

Toledo 20, Pitt 12 7:24

UT — Braden Awls 42-interception return (Cunanan kick)

Well, that was quick. On the first play of the ensuing possession, David Lynch threw a poorly timed pick-six to give Toledo 14 points in 14 seconds, and Pitt is now down eight points all of the sudden. It was always going to be an uphill battle without starting quarterback Eli Holstein out with an injury, and it is showing a bit in the passing game.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt 20, Toledo 20 6:55

UP — Jake Overman 11-yard pass from Julian Dugger (Gavin Bartholomew from Lynch)

Pitt's passing game started to stagnate, so the Panthers started to use a more run-oriented offense. Freshman Julian Dugger broke off some runs to keep the offense moving, wide receiver Kenny Johnson lined up at quarterback and also had a 14-yard run. Eventually, Dugger completed a pair of passes, the second one going for a touchdown to Jake Overman. Gavin Bartholomew caught the two-point conversion from Lynch to tie the game.

Pitt 23, Toledo 20 2:23

UP — Sauls 37-yard field goal

After Pitt tied it up, Toledo got the ball back and fumbled on its first play. Pitt's PJ O'Brien recovered the ball, and the Panthers marched all the way to the 17-yard line after a Dugger to Bartholomew completion. However, Dugger fumbled the next play and lost 12 yards, which led to a Sauls field goal. The Pitt kicker is now 20-of-23 on the year with his field goal attempts.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt 30, Toledo 20 13:11

UP — Poppi Williams 16-yard pass from Dugger (Sauls kick)

Pitt true freshman Julian Dugger has completed four passes today, two of which have been touchdowns. His legs have sparked the team quite a bit as well, as Pitt is now outscoring Toledo 18-0 in the second half. Poppi Williams caught the touchdown on a nice play by Dugger to step up and hit his receiver right at the goal line. All of the momentum is certainly with Pitt at the moment.

Pitt 30, Toledo 27 7:49

UT — Darius Alexander 58-yard interception return (Cunanan kick)

Toledo's offense has not done much of anything in the second half, but the Rockets came up with their second defensive score of the game to keep things close. Dugger threw a pass directly to Toledo defender, Darius Alexander, whgo returned it 58 yards. Both of Pitt's quarterbacks have throw pick sixes today, which has undoubtedly been Toledo's saving grace. Pitt needs to run some clock here and get points to secure a win.

Pitt 30, Toledo 30 1:45

UT — Cunanan 51-yard field goal

Pitt had Toledo on a fourth and six from the 40-yard line, with a stop likely winning the game. However, the Rockets came down with a 27-yard heave to keep the drive alive. Toledo had to settle for three points and the tie, giving Pitt a chance at a win with under two minutes remaining.

FIRST OVERTIME

Pitt 37, Toledo 30

UP — Dugger 2-yard run (Sauls kick)

On the first play of overtime, Dugger hit Reid for a sure touchdown, but the usually-reliable Reid dropped it. Dugger eventually used hius legs to pick up a clutch third down. Reid had an 11-yard gain to put Pitt inside the five-yard line and eventually Dugger punched through to put Pitt up a score. One stop and Pitt wins the game.

Pitt 37, Toledo 37

UT — Gleason 2-yard run

Pitt started off by getting a sack from Francis Brewu on the first play of Toledo's initial overtime possession to back up the Rockets. Eventually Toledo faced a fourth down, but converted to keep the game alive before ultimately tying it on a two-yard run from quarterback Tucker Gleason. The Rockets will get the ball first in second overtime. If a team scores, they must go for two.

SECOND OT

Toledo 40, Pitt 37

UT — Cunanan 33-yard field goal

Toledo had to settle for a field goal, meaning Pitt can win the game with a walk-off touchdown, and needs at least three points to force a third overtime. At that point, it's just a two-point conversion contest.

Pitt 40, Toledo 40

UP — Sauls 19-yard kick

Pitt had a chance for a win. The Panthers got all the way to the one-yard line, but had to settle for three points. Pitt tried to dip into the bag of tricks, with Bartholomew playing quarterback and even defensive linemen Isaiah Neal playing fullback. Bartholomew even attempted a pass to Neal, which would have given Pitt the win, but the pass sailed. Triple overtime it is.

FINAL

Toledo 48, Pitt 46 Final

In one of the wildest bowl games in college football history, Toledo outlasted Pitt 48-46 in six overtimes. Of course, both teams had multiple chances to end throughout the contest, but it ended with a Dugger incompletion which would have sent it to a seventh overtime.

This was the longest game in the history of Pitt football, and also the longest in college football bowl history. Pitt concludes the year at 7-6.