Pitt ends season with 34-23 loss to Boston College

The Pitt Panthers (7-4) close out the 2024 regular season today with a road game against Boston College. Pitt is looking to snap a four-game losing streak and finish with eight wins prior to bowl season.

FIRST QUARTER

Boston College 6, Pitt 0 1:53

BC — Jordan McDonald 36-yard run (pass failed)

Pitt has possessed the ball twice thus far, and neither drive merited much. The first one stalled thanks to dropped passes from Gavin Bartholomew and Poppi Williams. Also, Nate Yarnell took a hit on that possession and had to exit briefly, and he was spelled by walk-on David Lynch. Boston College drove deep into Pitt territory on its first possession, but gambled on fourth and one and Pitt stuffed the play.

The Eagles broke through the second time they got the ball. Grayson James connected with tight end Jeremiah Franklin for a 26-yard gain, which set up a 36-yard dash from Jordan McDonald up the middle for the Eagles' score. On the extra point attempt, the snap was botched which forced a scramble play and it ended with Pitt's Kyle Louis intercepting the conversion attempt.

SECOND QUARTER

Boston College 13, Pitt 0 6:35

BC — Kye Robichaux 2-yard touchdown (Liam Connor kick)

The second quarter will largely be defined by an apparent missed call from the ACC officials. Following a sack by Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles near the BC goal line, the Boston College punt attempt was shanked and ricocheted off an Eagles' player, which seemingly would have given Pitt the ball around the Boston College 35-yard line. The officials incorrectly called it was touched by a Pitt player, and still missed it, even after the replay looked rather conclusive on the broadcast.

That flipped the field position, and eventually Pitt got the ball and had to punt giving Boston College good field position. The Eagles wasted little time and scored on a three-play, 56-yard drive.

Boston College 13, Pitt 7 3:56

UP — Gavin Bartholomew 11-yard touchdown pass from Nate Yarnell (Ben Sauls kick)

Pitt finally pieced together a good drive. The Panthers went 75 yards on eight plays, and got come help from some Boston College penalties and a bit of luck as well. Pitt's longest play of the drive was a 23-yarder where Daejon Reynolds caught it, but fumbled it forward which was recovered by Jake Overman. Derrick Davis ripped off a nice 12-yard gain, but left with an injury following that run, thus leaving true freshman Juelz Goff as the lone healthy scholarship running back.

The Panthers eventually scored when Nate Yarnell found tight end Gavin Bartholomew for an 11-yard score, his third touchdown of the season, all of which have come in the past four games.

Boston College 20, Pitt 7 :33

BC — Tyeus Clemons 55-yard interception return (Connors kick)

Pitt was backed up deep in its own territory trying to operate a two-minute drill, and it was moving just fine. Konata Mumpfield made a miraculous leaping 26-yard catch on a third down throw from Nate Yarnell. The Panthers were near midfield, and at least getting close to Ben Sauls territory. But a Boston College blitz overwhelmed the Panthers' short-staffed offensive line, and the ball dropped out of Yarnell's hands right into the grasp of Boston College defensive tackle Tyeus Clemons, who rumbled 55-yards for a stunning touchdown right before halftime. Pitt looked on its way to points, and it resulted in six going the other way.

Boston College 20, Pitt 10 0:00

UP — Sauls 57-yard field goal

Despite the momentum shifting play, the Panthers still managed to get points on a tight schedule before halftime. Boston College committed a personal foul, which set Pitt up with good field position. Mumpfield made another big catch to put Pitt into field goal range for the reliable Ben Sauls, who buried a 57-yarder as time expires to keep Pitt within 10 points at the break.

If there is a silver lining, Pitt's offense started to find rhythm in the passing game. Yarnell is 12-of-22 for 163 yards. Mumpfield has four catches for 75 yards at the break.

THIRD QUARTER

Boston College 20, Pitt 17 7:50

UP — Bartholomew 5-yard pass from Yarnell (Sauls kick)

Boston College received the opening kickoff and drove into Pitt territory, but the Panthers' defense came up with their second big fourth down stop of the game. Off of that, Yarnell got to work yet again. Kenny Johnson and Konata Mumpfield came up with big catches along the way, before a shovel pass to Bartholomew capped off the drive. Today is the first multi-touchdown game in Bartholomew's career and the Panthers are within three points, despite a few bounces working against them today.

Boston College 27, Pitt 17 2:33

BC — Reed Harris 28-yard pass from Grayson James (Connors kick)

Boston College wide receiver Reed Harris made a pretty spectacular leaping touchdown grab in the end zone, over pretty good coverage from Pitt cornerback Rashad Battle. It was called a touchdown on the field, and while it looked like his foot potentially landed out of bounds, there was nothing to overturn and the play stood. The Eagles sustained the drive with some blunders from the Pitt secondary along the way, and now Pitt is down 10 points in the second half with a long cast of backups playing key roles on offense.

FOURTH QUARTER

Boston College 34, Pitt 17 6:12

BC — Kamari Morales 15-yard pass from James (Connors kick)

Pitt had to attempt a fourth and two from its own territory because it was down 10 points. Nate Yarnell dropped the snap. Boston College took over, burned some time, and scored. Pitt is on its way to a fifth consecutive loss.

Boston College 34, Pitt 23 3:59

UP — Konata Mumpfield 15-yard pass from Yarnell (pass failed)

It is probably a little too late, but Pitt engineered a 9-play 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter to cut into the Boston College lead. Konata Mumpfield, who has been superb today, caught a 15-yard score. Mumpfield is having a fine day with eight catches for 144 yards and a score, but the Panthers are running out of time.