The Pitt men’s basketball program announced it has signed three players for the class of 2020 in the early signing period. Jeff Capel and his staff made it a priority to add size and length to the recruiting class, and it reflects in these three early signings. The class currently ranks as the 35th best in the country according to Rivals.com.

“We are adding three high-level talents with a great mix of size, athleticism and skill," Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said in a release. "Each of these players has shown outstanding work ethic, toughness, selflessness and winning attitudes throughout their high school careers. All three of them are outstanding additions to the University of Pittsburgh family and we look forward to helping them develop on and off the court here in Oakland.”

The centerpiece of the class is 6’8” and 240-pound center John Hugley from Cleveland. Hugley is graded as a four-star recruit, and is a top-100 prospect. He becomes the program’s second top-100 recruit since Jeff Capel has taken over, joining Trey McGowens.

Hugley had long been linked to Pitt, as he visited the program multiple times since last January. The Panthers persevered in his recruitment and outlasted programs like N.C. State, Miami, and Missouri to land his services.

“I just felt like Coach (Jeff) Capel is going to help me get to the next level,” Hugley told Rivals.com following his commitment. “I have a really good relationship with him and I felt like he kept it real with me from the start. Everything stood out from the fans, to the players, and also the vibe on campus there.”

“John is a skilled forward with excellent size and a well-rounded offensive game,” said Capel. “He has very good footwork on the block as well as a nice shooting touch from the perimeter. We really like the work ethic, toughness and commitment to the game John has shown since we began recruiting him. He has the opportunity to make an immediate impact in our program.”

Pitt landed a second player in the Rivals.com150 rankings, and that is Noah Collier. He is graded as the 149th best prospect in the country. Collier plays his high school basketball Westtown School outside of Philadelphia.

Collier boasted offers from California, Clemson, UConn, Maryland, and Syracuse. Ultimately his college decision came down to Pitt, Clemson, and Cal, and after visiting all three he settled on Pitt. The versatile 6’8” forward should come to Pitt and immediately help as a power forward.

“We are excited about the versatility and explosiveness in Noah’s game,” Capel said of Collier. “He has the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor and possesses a balanced offensive skill set. Noah comes from a terrific program at the Westtown School and has developed winning habits throughout his high school career.”

The final player to sign during this early period is Max Amadasun. He is a 6’10” center prospect that is graded as a three-star. Amadasun plays basketball for. Christ Our Savior Lutheran in New York. He is a native of Ireland actually, and has flown under the radar a bit.

Pitt is hoping it is landing an athletic shot blocker that can develop a strong offensive game over time. He has the frame and tools to be developed. Amadasun picked Pitt over offers from Penn State, Saint John’s, and Rhode Island.

"Max is a fast rising post prospect with a great combination of size and athleticism,” said Capel. “He has the ability to be a high level shot blocker and rebounder. We have been impressed with how quickly his offensive skills have developed in the past year and like the energy and effort he plays with. Max has the opportunity to be another outstanding Pitt Panther to come out New York City.”

Pitt is set to lose a pair of seniors after the season with Eric Hamilton and Kene Chukwuka set to move on from the program. Pitt only went into the season with 12 scholarship players, meaning Pitt has a spot not being used. So right there, Pitt has signed three players with three spots available, but I wouldn’t expect the recruiting to stop there.

The Panthers will still likely pursue at least one more player before next season, most likely a point guard. Pitt did not land its top priority at point guard in RJ Davis, so the staff is exploring other options at the moment. Don’t be surprised if the coaches wait to see what becomes available late in the year.