The Pitt baseball team had a very positive weekend by taking three out of four games in Florida. That concludes the Panthers’ tour in the Sunshine state and the schedule will move to a more traditional format, pitting the team against conference opponents on the weekends and non-conference games during the week.

Friday March 1

Pitt 1, Hofstra 0

It was no-doubt a pitcher’s dual for Pitt’s first game of the weekend. The Panthers used four different pitchers on the way to a shutout victory; those four hurlers combined for 14 strikeouts and scattered five hits in nine innings of work.

Christian Camacho started the game strong by tossing three shutout innings, and the Panthers’ bullpen carried them the rest of the way. Sophomore Chase Smith earned the win after pitching 1 1/3 innings.

The Panthers’ bats were quiet throughout much of this one, as Hofstra starter Michael James went seven scoreless and struck out five batters. A David Yanni double to the gap that plated Cole McLaren for the game’s only run in the bottom of the eighth.

Saturday March 2

Pitt 17, Saint Peter’s 7 (8)

For as quiet as the Pitt offense was on Friday night, it came to life in a big way on Saturday morning. The Panthers erupted for 17 runs on 17 hits and six different Pitt players had multi-hit games as well.

The Panthers jumped on the Peacocks’ pitchers early, scoring three runs in the first with Yanni picking right up from Friday night with an RBI base hit to get the scoring started. He finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

Pitt broke it open in the second on a bases-clearing triple by true freshman Sky Duff; the New Jersey native was 3-for-4 with five runs batted in on the afternoon.

Nico Popa added a three-hit game, while Connor Perry, Ron Washington Jr. and Kris Soto all added two hits apiece.

Pitt starter Chris Gomez was shaky, as he was not able to survive a four-run third inning by Saint Peter’s. But senior William Kirwin cleaned up the mess by striking out eight batters in three innings of work as the Pitt offense continued to build the lead.

Highly-regarded freshman Mason Ronan got two innings of work and struck out six batters, but he did allow three walks.

Pitt 4, Butler 3 (10)

In the second game on Saturday, Pitt survived a thriller with a strong pitching performance and some clutch hitting in the late innings. The Panthers saved ace pitcher Dan Hammer for Butler of the Big East, and that proved to be a wise coaching decision for first-year coach Mike Bell.

Hammer allowed one unearned run in six innings, struck out 11 batters and walked one. For his performance, he was named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's National Player of the Week. On the season, Hammer is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA with 29 strikeouts and just two walks.

With Pitt trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, leadoff hitter Connor Perry ripped a two-run double to tie the game. Ron Washington Jr. brought Perry home in the 10th inning for the walk-off win.

Sunday March 3

Central Michigan 4, Pitt 3

Pitt found itself trailing 4-0 after two innings and tried to chip away at the lead, but ultimately fell to Central Michigan 4-3.

The Chippewas jumped on Chris Capas early, as he only lasted two-thirds of an inning; in that span he walked three batters, allowed two hits and threw two wild pitches against the eight batters he faced.

It was an uphill battle from there, but Pitt got on the board with a Connor Perry solo shot in the third. The Panthers added a run in the 4th on a Sky Duff double that brought home Nico Popa. Pitt added one more in the eighth, but the rally came up short.

Reaction

The talk of this early part of the season has been about taking care of business, and that’s exactly what Pitt did this weekend. And it was one more late-inning rally away from a perfect sweep of the four games.

I think this was a good set of games for Pitt, not just for winning them, but how the Panthers won the games. They survived a pitcher’s dual in one win, posted 17 runs in the next and then came back to win an extra-inning game; all of those scenarios will be useful down the line.

Obviously it’s a good sign that Hammer has been as good as he has been and that he’s getting recognized for it. The other big storyline right now is Connor Perry; he is hitting .409 through 10 games, which is way up from the .191 average he posted a year ago. Perry is hitting with authority as well, with six of his 13 hits going for extra bases. It’s been an impressive turnaround thus far from him.

Up Next

Pitt was slated to play its home opener today against Youngstown State, but the temperature for first pitch was going to be in the 20’s, so the game was postponed. Pitt travels to North Carolina State over the weekend to open ACC play against the Wolfpack, who are a perfect 11-0 on the year and ranked No. 23 in the Baseball America top 25 rankings.