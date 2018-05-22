Pitt's first run in the ACC Tournament is off to a good start.

The Panthers picked up a 2-1 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to secure the program’s first-ever ACC Tournament victory.

Pitt qualified for the ACC Championships last weekend, which marked the program’s first postseason berth since joining the conference in 2014.

The Panthers entered the tournament as the 12 seed and are placed in a pool with the Yellow Jackets and top-seeded North Carolina. They will face the Tar Heels Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Should Pitt pull the upset over the nation’s fifth-ranked team, it would vault the Panthers into Saturday’s semifinals.

Joe Jordano’s squad received a stellar pitching performance from senior ace Matt Pidich on Tuesday. The New Jersey native was extremely efficient, striking out eight with just one walk on 83 pitches in seven innings. He was relieved in the 8th inning by hard-throwing sophomore RJ Freure, who closed down the game with two scoreless frames.

Pidich was able to outduel Georgia Tech starter Xzavion Curry, who went seven innings, struck out eight and allowed just three hits. Curry no-hit the Panthers through the first four inning of the games.

Pitt finally broke through in the top of the seventh inning when All-ACC second basemen Liam Sabino led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, Ron Washington Jr. bunted him to second and first basemen Caleb Parry singled to bring home Sabino for the game’s first run.

Parry then scored when freshman Chris Cappas hit a deep fly to center that ended up being a triple for the freshmen left fielder, and that second run proved to be critical as Georgia Tech managed to come back with a run in the bottom of the seventh to cut into the lead to 2-1.

Pitt limited Georgia Tech star Joey Barton to an 0-for-4 day at the plate with a pair of strikeouts. The Yellow Jackets’ catcher is expected to be a top pick in next month’s MLB Draft and is arguably the top player in the ACC.

On Wednesday, the Panthers will send sophomore Dan Hammer to the mound against North Carolina. The Philadelphia native is 2-5 with a 6.67 ERA on the season and has struck out 55 batters this season in 15 appearances.

Pitt is 0-3 on the season against North Carolina, and the two teams last met back in March in Chapel Hill, with the Tar Heels outscoring the Panthers 32-5 during a three-game set.