Panther-lair - Pitt announces no fans at games in September

Pitt will have an empty stadium for at least half of its home games in 2020, the Athletic Department announced on Thursday.

Per an email to fans and season-ticket holders, the University was informed that no fans will be permitted to attend games at Heinz Field in the month of September. Pitt is scheduled to host Austin Peay in the season opener on Sept. 12, Syracuse in the ACC opener on Sept. 19 and Louisville on Sept. 26.

Attendance options for the Oct. 3 game against N.C. State, the Oct. 24 game against Notre Dame and the home finale against Virginia Tech on Nov. 21 are yet to be determined. Those policies are mandated by local and state government.

In addition to announcing the attendance restrictions, Pitt also announced three options for season-ticket holders: Re-invest, rollover and refund.

In the re-invest option, season-ticket holders can transfer the cost of their tickets and/or their donations to the Panther Club, basically turning the entire amount into a donation. In the rollover option, season-ticket holders can apply their 2020 ticket payment and/or donation to the 2021 season. And in the refund option, season-ticket holders can request full or partial refunds of ticket cost and/or donation.

Pitt said that fans who choose to re-invest or rollover will have priority access to single-game tickets for the final three home games on the schedule this season, provided attendance is permitted.

“Although we are disappointed for our loyal and passionate fans, the Panther Pitt student section and especially our student-athletes’ families and friends, the University of Pittsburgh respects and understands the guidelines set forth by state and county health officials,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a press release. “We will remain in communication with the appropriate agencies and continue to explore possible fan attendance - in each of our fall sports’ home venues - for contests beyond September.”