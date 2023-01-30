Pitt will be in New York City this fall, as the ACC announced Monday morning that the Panthers’ 2023 game against Syracuse will be played at Yankee Stadium.

The game, originally set to be a home game for the Orange at the Dome, will be played Saturday, Nov. 11.

The ACC announced the move as a commemoration of the first football game ever played at the original Yankee Stadium. On Oct. 20, 1923, Pitt and Syracuse met at Yankee Stadium in a game that saw the Orange emerge with a 3-0 victory. 100 years later, the teams will meet again in the Bronx, but both Pitt and Syracuse have played games at Yankee Stadium over the last century.

The Panthers’ most recent trip to the Bronx came in 2016 when they faced Northwestern in that season’s Pinstripe Bowl. In between the 1923 and 2016 games, Pitt also took on Army at Yankee Stadium in Nov. 1962; the Panthers won that game, 7-6.

Syracuse has played at Yankee Stadium far more often. The Orange have been there 10 times, emerging with a 7-3 record, including a pair of wins over NYU in the 1940’s and a win over West Virginia in 2012 that stands as their most recent victory at Yankee Stadium.

Syracuse was most recently in the Bronx this offseason when the Orange lost to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl.

This year will be the 69th consecutive season that Pitt and Syracuse have faced each other, dating back to 1955.

“We look forward to celebrating this significant anniversary involving Pitt, Syracuse and the Yankees,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said Monday in a press release. “This is an incredible milestone in college football and we appreciate the cooperation of our tremendous partners to make this a special opportunity for our student-athletes, programs and fans. Yankee Stadium has a rich history of hosting college football games and we’re proud to add this game to its tradition.”