Pitt and Boston College are battling at Heinz Field in the regular-season finale, and here's the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

For the third game in a row, Pitt won the coin toss, and the Panthers opted to defer, giving Boston College the ball first. That proved to be a good decision, as Pitt's defense stuffed the Eagles and forced a three-and-out punt.

Pitt's offense looked like it was going to be successful on its first drive, driving close to midfield with a couple of nice screen passes. But right tackle Nolan Ulizio was called for two false start penalties, and the Panthers couldn't recover from those setbacks. Ulizio was replaced by Gabe Houy after the second foul, but a drop by Jared Wayne, a run for one yard and an eight-yard sack killed the drive.

The defense stepped up again with another three-and-out on Boston College's next drive, but Pitt gave the ball right back when Kenny Pickett threw to Wayne on first down; the freshman receiver made the catch for 11 yards but fumbled before he was tackled and the Eagles recovered.

On their third possession, Boston College found some success. Led by backup running back David Bailey and a 13-yard run by quarterback Dennis Grosel, the Eagles drove inside the Pitt 15. But a big tackle by Patrick Jones on A.J. Dillon cost Boston College a yard and the defense stepped up to hold the Eagles to a field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 3, PITT 0 - 5:33, 1st quarter

After the field goal, Pitt's offense got a nice start when Shocky Jacques-Louis ran for 11 yards on a sweep. But on the next first down, freshman running back Vincent Davis fumbled the handoff from Pickett and Boston College recovered.

The turnover gave the Eagles the ball at the Pitt 38 and they converted a third-and-10 with a 20-yard screen pass to Dillon. Boston College couldn't get closer than the 15, though, and had to settle for a second field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 6, PITT 0 - 3:00, 1st quarter



Pitt took the ball for its fourth possession lucky to be trailing by less than a touchdown. The Panthers opened the drive with a short run and a short pass, but Pickett hit Nakia Griffin-Stewart for an eight-yard pass to convert third-and-7. Pickett and Wayne hooked up for 22 yards after that, and then Griffin-Stewart caught a 12-yard pass that earned an extra 15 with a facemask penalty on the defense.

As the first quarter ended, Pitt was on the goal line after two A.J. Davis runs picked up four yards each.

SECOND QUARTER

On second-and-goal from the 1, Pickett tried to sneak across the goal line, but Aaron Mathews flinched and the Panthers backed up for another false start penalty. Unfortunately for Pitt, that was too great an obstacle to overcome, as a Pickett run on second down gained just a yard and his pass to Will Gragg in the end zone on third down was batted away for an incomplete pass. Alex Kessman ended the drive with a 23-yard field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 6, PITT 3 - 14:11, 2nd quarter

Boston College's next drive saw Pitt's defense repeatedly put the Eagles into tough situations, only to have Steve Addazio's crew get out of them. First there was a third-and-6 that got converted on a nine-yard pass to Zay Flowers. Then the Eagles hit a 19-yard pass to convert third-and-9. And when they faced fourth-and-1 from the Pitt 29, Grosel ran a quarterback keeper for four yards.

On the next snap, Grosel floated a pass to tight end Hunter Long, who got behind the Pitt defense for a 25-yard touchdown.

BOSTON COLLEGE 13, PITT 3 - 9:49, second quarter

Pitt got a terrible start for the drive after the touchdown when a first-down pass to Jacques-Louis was incomplete and Pickett was sacked on second down. But on third down, Pickett scrambled to his right and fired for Jacques-Louis, who made a great catch for a first down.



The two hooked up again for 29 yards on the next play and then Wayne caught a 27-yard pass to get inside the 10. But things fell apart. Pickett got sacked on first-and-goal and was under pressure on the next two snaps to lead to another field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 13, PITT 6 - 6:03, 2nd quarter

Boston College hurt itself on the next drive with two procedure penalties and a holding flag, and the Eagles had to punt after gaining just 10 yards on six plays. Pitt's offense went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but the biggest issue came on the first play when Pickett was hit hard from behind and had to leave the game.

Nick Patti replaced Pickett, handed the ball off once and threw incomplete to lead to another punt.

The Panthers' defense didn't yield anything, dropping Boston College for a loss on each of the first two plays and then stopping Grosel on a third-down scramble. After the punt, Pitt got the ball at its own 19 with 47 seconds left, and in a surprise move, Pickett took the field with the offense.

He handed it off on first down and Davis got three yards, but then Pickett and Maurice Ffrench hooked up for a six-yard completion to set up a third-and-1 that Davis converted with an eight-yard run.

Pat Narduzzi curiously called a timeout after the run, but then Pickett and Ffrench hooked up for a 27-yard pass and a seven-yard pass that moved the ball to the 30 with two seconds left. From there, Kessman nailed a 48-yard field goal to send Pitt into halftime trailing by four.

BOSTON COLLEGE 13, PITT 9 - Halftime

Pickett had a solid first half statistically, completing 15-of-19 passes for 192 yards. Ffrench caught five of those passes for 49 yards, while Wayne had 60 yards on three catches and Jacques-Louis caught two for 47. Defensively, the Panthers allowed Boston College to rush for 114 yards as a team but held Dillon to 44 yards on 14 attempts (3.1 yards per rush).



THIRD QUARTER

Pitt got the ball to open the second half, but the offense went nowhere, posting a three-and-out and punt. But the Panthers' defense forced Boston College to do the same, largely on the strength of a second-down sack by Jaylen Twyman and Patrick Jones that cost the Eagles 12 yards.

On Pitt's second drive of the half, the Panthers broke out the Wildcat for the first time in the game and it worked in a big way, as Vincent Davis took the direct snap, cut through a hole and ran 39 yards for a touchdown.

PITT 16, BOSTON COLLEGE 13 - 12:22, 3rd quarter

Boston College had an answer to the touchdown, though. After Grosel picked up 10 on a quarterback keeper, Dillon hit his first big play of the game, breaking a tackle and rumbling 61 yards for an Eagles touchdown.

BOSTON COLLEGE 20, PITT 16 - 11:31, 3rd quarter

After a muff on the kickoff, Pitt took over its own 4, but the Panthers quickly moved away from the goal line when Pickett and Jacques-Louis hooked up on a 21-yard pass to get out to the 27. Gragg caught a 19-yard pass to get close to midfield and a pair of runs by Vincent Davis got over the 50.

After Mathews dropped a pass on third down, though, Pitt faced a fourth-and-4 from the 36. Narduzzi opted to go for it, and the offense converted with a nine-yard pass to Ffrench. But any momentum from that conversion was gone on the next snap when Pickett's pass to Wayne inside the 5 was intercepted.

Boston College took over at its own 43 after the turnover and did what it had done on previous scoring drives. First, the Eagles converted a third-and-5 with a 10-yard pass; then they got 11 yards on a fourth-and-4 pass. But Grosel couldn't pick up a third-and-9 conversion with his legs, and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 23, PITT 16 - 0:57, 3rd quarter

The third quarter ended during Pitt's next drive, but not before the Panthers lost three yards on a sweep out of the Wildcat and then got called for another false start penalty.

FOURTH QUARTER

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Pitt was facing third-and-15, but the Panthers came up big when Pickett scrambled and then hit Wayne with a 17-yard pass to move the chains.

Pickett and Wayne combined for an eight-yard pass on the next play and A.J Davis ran for a first down with four yards on second-and-2, but the junior running back lost the ball before he was tackled and Boston College recovered for its fourth turnover of the game.

With the ball at the Pitt 49, Boston College's offense got into scoring range with another pair of third-down conversions. The Panthers' defense stopped the Eagles inside the 10, but the visitors got close enough to kick for three more points.

BOSTON COLLEGE 26, PITT 16 - 9:41, 4th quarter

With time running out on a comeback, the Panthers took over at their own 25 and started driving. They converted a third-and-3 with a five-yard pass to Jacques-Louis and hit a 15-yard pass to convert third-and-9. But a Pickett keepers on third-and-4 from the 28 only gained three yards, and the Panthers settled for another field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 26, PITT 19 - 5:26, 4th quarter

Pitt’s defense took the field after the field goal needing to stop Boston College and get the ball back for the offense. Instead, Dillon took over, pounding through the Panthers to move the chains multiple times in a battle of wills that eventually clinched the win for the Eagles.

BOSTON COLLEGE 26, PITT 19 - Final

With the loss, Pitt finished the 2019 regular season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. The Panthers will await their bowl destination, which won’t be announced until after next weekend’s ACC Championship Game between Clemson and Virginia.