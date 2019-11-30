Pitt and Boston College are battling at Heinz Field in the regular-season finale, and here's the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

For the third game in a row, Pitt won the coin toss, and the Panthers opted to defer, giving Boston College the ball first. That proved to be a good decision, as Pitt's defense stuffed the Eagles and forced a three-and-out punt.

Pitt's offense looked like it was going to be successful on its first drive, driving close to midfield with a couple of nice screen passes. But right tackle Nolan Ulizio was called for two false start penalties, and the Panthers couldn't recover from those setbacks. Ulizio was replaced by Gabe Houy after the second foul, but a drop by Jared Wayne, a run for one yard and an eight-yard sack killed the drive.

The defense stepped up again with another three-and-out on Boston College's next drive, but Pitt gave the ball right back when Kenny Pickett threw to Wayne on first down; the freshman receiver made the catch for 11 yards but fumbled before he was tackled and the Eagles recovered.

On their third possession, Boston College found some success. Led by backup running back David Bailey and a 13-yard run by quarterback Dennis Grosel, the Eagles drove inside the Pitt 15. But a big tackle by Patrick Jones on A.J. Dillon cost Boston College a yard and the defense stepped up to hold the Eagles to a field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 3, PITT 0 - 5:33, 1st quarter

After the field goal, Pitt's offense got a nice start when Shocky Jacques-Louis ran for 11 yards on a sweep. But on the next first down, freshman running back Vincent Davis fumbled the handoff from Pickett and Boston College recovered.

The turnover gave the Eagles the ball at the Pitt 38 and they converted a third-and-10 with a 20-yard screen pass to Dillon. Boston College couldn't get closer than the 15, though, and had to settle for a second field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 6, PITT 0 - 3:00, 1st quarter



Pitt took the ball for its fourth possession lucky to be trailing by less than a touchdown. The Panthers opened the drive with a short run and a short pass, but Pickett hit Nakia Griffin-Stewart for an eight-yard pass to convert third-and-7. Pickett and Wayne hooked up for 22 yards after that, and then Griffin-Stewart caught a 12-yard pass that earned an extra 15 with a facemask penalty on the defense.

As the first quarter ended, Pitt was on the goal line after two A.J. Davis runs picked up four yards each.