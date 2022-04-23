Pitt adds transfer WR Bub Means

Bub Means committed to Pitt on Saturday morning according to his Instagram. Means is a 6'2" transfer wide receiver out of Louisiana Tech and comes to Pitt with three years to play.

He caught 22 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns in the 2021 season for the Bulldogs. Means averaged 19.5 yards per reception this past season and is expected to add a deep threat element to the Pitt offense.

Means was originally a three-star recruit in the class of 2019. He initially committed to North Carolina, before landing at Tennessee. He chose the Volunteers over an offer sheet that included Georgia Tech, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, and Virginia. Means suited up for Tennessee in the 2019 season as a defensive back before opting to transfer to Louisiana Tech.

He moved back to his more natural position of receiver with the Bulldogs and provided a deep threat this past season. Means entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, and was also reportedly being pursued by Auburn among other programs. He made a quiet trip to Pitt's campus yesterday and opted to commit on the spot.

Means adds yet another weapon to a talented Pitt offense. The Panthers boast the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner in Jordan Addison to lead the wide receivers. Other experienced players like Jared Wayne, Jaylon Barden, and Jaden Bradley are also back. Earlier this offseason, Pitt added another talented transfer wide receiver in Konata Mumpfield. He is also a Georgia native, and was a freshman All-American with the Zips a season ago.

Pitt has generally been active on the transfer market for years, and it has been no different this offseason. In addition to Means and Mumpfield, Pitt added quarterback Kedon Slovis from USC and linebackers Shayne Simon (Notre Dame) and Tylar Wltz (Missouri State).

Pitt currently has 84 scholarship players for the 2022 season, just one shy of the 85-man limit.