Panther-lair - Pitt adds Maryland transfer D.J. Turner

D.J. Turner has been added to the 2020 Pitt football roster and is immediately eligible following a graduate transfer from Maryland. Turner checks in as a 5'9" and 206-pounds. He has 24 career catches for 294 yards and one touchdown. Turner was also a return specialist for the Terrapins and returned one punt for a touchdown last season.

Turner was redshirted last season after appearing in just three games. He made three starts and was suspended following an on the field incident for the remainder of the season. Turner will be reuniting with Pitt wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, who was with Maryland from 2016-2018. The former Maryland wide receiver was a four-star recruit coming out of DeMatha Catholic High School and chose to stay home and play for Maryland

Turner participated in practice earlier today for the first time and is expected to be suited up for the team's opening game on September 12th against Austin Peay, which is set for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network.

Turner joins a wide receiver room that features plenty of returning experience. Senior Taysir Mack is coming off a 63-catch season in 2019. Junior Shocky Jacques-Louis and sophomore Jared Wayne are also coming off season in which they saw significant game action. Pitt is also expected to see major contributions from true freshman Jordan Addison as well.

Pitt will be looking to replace the production from 2019-leading receiver Maurice Ffrench. He caught 96 passes a year ago and leaves Pitt with as the single-season record holder for receptions in a season.