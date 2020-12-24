Panther-lair - Pitt adds Maryland OL transfer Marcus Minor

The Pitt football program had a busy Christmas Eve, as the Panthers picked up a pair of roster additions for next season. Maryland transfer Marcus Minor has announced intentions to transfer to Pitt. He checks in at 6'4" and 310 pounds and will have two years of eligibility remaining. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play for Pitt next season.

Minor started three games for Maryland this season at guard, and missed the team's final two games due to injury. Overall he has started 18 games in his career, and was the team's starting right tackle in 2019. Having experience at both spots should be a benefit for him as he tries to crack the lineup in 2021.

Minor was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017 out of DeMatha Catholic High School. He chose Maryland over an offer sheet that included Auburn, Florida, Virginia Tech and Pitt. He becomes the second former DeMatha star to transfer to Pitt from Maryland in as many years, following in the footsteps of DJ Turner.

The Maryland transfer should have some familiarity with the Pitt program. Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely was with Maryland during Minor's recruitment and helped bring him to College Park. He was also high school teammates with current Panthers John Morgan and Judson Tallandier at DeMatha.

Minor will come in and push for a starting role right away. Pitt returns seven different linemen with starting experience from this past season, but will lose mainstay starters Jimmy Morrissey and Bryce Hargrove.