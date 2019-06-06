On Tuesday of this week Panther-Lair.com reported that Pitt was playing host to 6'9" power forward Eric Hamilton, a graduate transfer from UNC-Greensboro. Earlier today he wrapped up his visit and committed to play for the Panthers next season.

As a graduate transfer, Hamilton will be immediately eligible and has just one year to play. During the 2018-19 season, Hamilton helped UNC-Greensboro to a 29-7 campaign as it advanced the second round of the NIT.

Hamilton played in 35 games for UNCG last season and averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He started six of those games for the Spartans. Out of high school, Hamilton initially chose to play for Wichita State before transferring to UNC-Greensboro.

At 6'9" and 250-pounds, Hamilton should bring an immediate presence for a team that desperately needs one. Pitt only has three post players on the roster for next season in Terrell Brown, Kene Chukwuka, and incoming freshman Karim Coulibaly. Chukwuka is expected to miss significant time with an injury, and Hamilton should be able to carve out some important minutes right away.

Pitt is now up to 11 scholarship players for the 2019-20 season, meaning there are still two open spots available to fill before next season. The Panthers are in the mix for 6'10" 2019 recruit Josaphat Bilau as well as 6'9" prospect Nigel John. Pitt has also been active at looking at all avenues to help fill out the roster before next season begins.