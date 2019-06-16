Over the weekend the Pitt football coaches hosted 22 official visitors, and through Sunday evening four different recruits committed during the visit. Only two have revealed themselves - Solomon DeSheilds and Bangally Kamara, while two more have yet to announce.

Just now a fifth commitment occurred, and Emmanuel Belgrave has now committed to Pitt he announced vis his twitter account. Belgrave is a 6’3” and 225-pound defensive end out of Southridge High School in MIami. He chose Pitt over offers from Nebraska, Rutgers, Wake Forest, among others.

Leading up to his visit, Belgrave revealed to Panther-Lair.com that his two favorites were Pitt and South Florida, with Pitt slightly ahead.

“It’s because Pitt shows me love, but the other schools it would be USF, they show me a lot of love like Pitt,” he explained. “FIU, Indiana, Nebraska, Rutgers, Southern Miss, and Wake Forest, but Pitt and USF are at the top of my list and Pitt is number one.”

Belgrave transformed himself as a prospect recently. During his junior season, he played at around 185-pounds in his first year as a defensive end. In the months following the season, he claims he is up to 225-pounds and has been adding weight and strength since.

He becomes the second defensive end in the class, joining fellow south Florida native Samuel Williams. Like many south Florida prospects, his lead recruiter is Charlie Partridge.

“Well I speak to them everyday, the head coach - Coach Narduzzi and Coach Partridge, the defensive line coach,” Belgrave told Panther-Lair.com in a recent interview. “I speak to them on a day-to-day basis.”

Overall, Belgrave is the eighth commitment in the class of 2020. Of the eight commitments, only six have announced their intentions as of now with the two remaining commitments expected to reveal themselves later this week.

Pitt will continue to work on the remaining visitors from this past weekend, while still planning to stage a visit the following weekend.