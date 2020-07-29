Panther-lair - Pitt adds Clemson and more to new 2020 ACC schedule

Whether or not the 2020 football season is played remains to be seen, but if it does happen, Pitt knows who it will be facing after the ACC released the adjusted schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

The league announced that member teams will play a 10-game conference schedule with five home games and five road games plus one non-conference game. The ACC also announced that the 2020 ACC schedule and standings will include Notre Dame; games against the Irish will count as conference games, and Notre Dame will be eligible to reach the ACC Championship Game.

The Irish will also be sharing revenue with the ACC from their broadcasting deal with NBC.

Due to Notre Dame’s participation in the ACC season, the change from eight conference games to 10 for Pitt meant dropping three opponents and adding four; the Irish were already on the Panthers’ schedule for a game at Heinz Field on Oct. 17.

While the ACC did not announce dates for this season’s games, the conference did keep Notre Dame on Pitt’s schedule. The Panthers also maintained their previously-scheduled home games with Syracuse and Virginia Tech and road games at Florida State and Miami.

The rest of the schedule, on the other hand, was a total change.

Road games at Virginia and North Carolina and a home game against Duke are all off the schedule. Instead, the Panthers will host Louisville and N.C. State in addition to Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.

Pitt also saw its scheduled home game against Georgia Tech turn into a road contest. But in the biggest change to the 2020 slate, the Panthers will travel to Death Valley to face defending ACC champions and perennial College Football Playoff contender Clemson. Pitt also added a road game at Boston College to go with Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Miami.

The added games represent the end of a drought in facing some opponents. Pitt has only faced Louisville once since joining the ACC; that was a game in 2015 and the Panthers won 45-34. The game at Clemson represents a rematch of the 2018 ACC Championship Game, although Tiger fans may have stronger memories of the last time Pitt came to town. And while the Panthers faced Boston College last season, 2020 will be their first trip to Chestnut Hill since the 2013 season.

In one other change, the ACC also announced that the 2020 season would not use divisions. The participants in the ACC Championship Game - which will be held either Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte - will be the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games.