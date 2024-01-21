Pitt added another receiver to the 2024 recruiting class this weekend when Tyreek Robinson committed to the Panthers.

Robinson, a 5’9” 170-pound prospect from Evangel Christian in Shreveport (La.), committed to Pitt during his official visit.

“I love the family there,” Robinson told Panther-Lair.com. “They invited me in with open arms and it’s a big opportunity for me. I really love it there.”

Pitt offered Robinson shortly before Signing Day in December, and new offensive coordinator Kade Bell visited him last week.

Robinson reportedly runs in the 4.4 range for the 40-yard dash and 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter sprint. At Evangel Christian this season, he caught 55 passes for 885 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he added two more rushing scores plus another one on kick returns.

That playmaking ability drew Bell’s interest, and the Panthers’ had Robinson’s interest since last month.

“It was amazing,” Robinson said after having an in-home visit with Bell, and his official visit with the Panthers followed suit.

“I love the academics here,” he told Panther-Lair.com, “the way they take care of their football players.”

Robinson is the second receiver to commit to Pitt in the class of 2024, joining Brockton (Mass.) athlete Cameron Monteiro, who signed with the Panthers in December and enrolled earlier this month.

The Pitt coaches are also bringing in two transfer receivers: Censere Lee from Western Carolina and Raphael Williams from San Diego State.