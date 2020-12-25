Panther-lair - Pitt adds 2021 DB Phillip O'Brien

Pitt is not done adding to its 2021 recruiting class. The Panthers have secured a commitment from Phillip O'Brien, a 6'2" and 190-pound safety out of Deerfield Beach High School in Florida.

O'Brien is graded as a three-star prospect and has an extensive offer sheet. He was committed to Auburn since February, but recently opened things up in his recruitment following the coaching change with the Tigers. Pitt was one of his first scholarship offers, and the Panthers were one of the programs to reach out when he opened up his recruitment.

Over the past few days O'Brien flew into Pittsburgh to check out both Pitt and West Virginia. NCAA rules do not permit players to take visits in an official capacity, but O'Brien was able to get a feel for the city and campus, like many other 2020 recruits have done during the extended dead period.

O'Brien helped guide Deerfield Beach to a 4-1 record this year in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, he was part of a 10-4 team. Deerfield Beach is one of the top programs in Florida and has produced current Panthers Deslin Alexandre and Aydin Henningham.

O'Brien becomes the 23rd recruit in the class of 2021 for Pitt. The program announced the signings of 21 recruits following the early signing period earlier this month. O'Brien is only the second recruit to sign from the state of Florida. Pitt assistant Charlie Partridge was the primary coach leading this recruitment.

Pitt has made it a point in this class to add depth and talent in the secondary. O'Brien joins a recruiting class that features five other defensive backs: Khalil Anderson, Noah Biglow, Tamarion Crumpley, Stephon Hall, and Javon McIntyre.

The Pitt coaches will likely remain active for the traditional February signing day, as well as the transfer portal. Stay tuned to Panther-Lair.com for all Pitt recruiting updates.