Panther-lair - Pinnock takes on leadership role

Jason Pinnock might not be one to put added pressure on himself. The 6’0” senior cornerback from Connecticut has a lot of belief in his game and possesses the experience to back it up as well. Pinnock has nine career starts under his belt, though after appearing in 23 games the past two seasons, he has plenty of game experience to match anyone on the Pitt defense.

This season he was set to start opposite of fellow senior Damarri Mathis, giving the Panthers two experienced corners. That all changed a few weeks ago when it was announced Mathis would miss the entire season with a non-football related injury. Pinnock may not feel that added pressure with Mathis' absence, but he’s the lone corner on the roster with significant returning experience and he will have to help bring along some of his younger teammates.

“Well really I don’t like to think of it as any more additional pressure,” he told reporters on Wednesday. "I think it’s the pressure I put on myself initially even if I had Damarri on the (other) side. I definitely do feel like it was a trust thing as far as much as experience as he had, but I’m a very vocal guy in our room regardless of whose there and whose not. I just kind of keep trying to coach the younger guys. I mean obviously I’m going to have to do it a bit more, but it’s something I’ve always been willing to accept.”

The younger guys opposite of Mathis will be a pair of sophomores: Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods. Williams was named the starter on Monday, but both figure to see plenty of action at corner this season. In the weeks following the news about Mathis, Pinnock has seen growth from the two younger corners.

“They’re gaining trust and earning trust everyday and that’s mentally, just grasping the playbook and that’s making their plays when their time comes,” he said. "And really within our defense it’s just that edge, you’ve got to have that edge especially at corner. You’re left on an island a lot and you got to know and believe that you’re the best and that’s what we’re seeing from them. We’re getting great production out of both of them.”

Pinnock has always been regarded as a physical player. His 6’0” and 200-pound frame is exactly the type of player that has thrived in Pat Narduzzi’s defenses dating back to his time at Michigan State. A pair of freshman, Jahvante Royal and Rashad Battle, are also bigger corners that will likely have to see the field this season, and Pinnock has been more to happy to take them under his wing.

“They genuinely want to understand conceptually about the defense and offenses, so I think that’s the thing I think is going to separate them and I keep trying to stress that to them: being receptive to not only your coaches but your players and vets that are in the room with you and they’ve been extremely receptive,” Pinnock said of the freshmen corners. “That’s not even to touch base on their physique, those are big corners just like me. We got to use our size and that’s what we got to do.”

Even without the experience of Mathis on the opposite corner, Pinnock takes comfort in knowing who his safeties are. Damar Hamlin has started 30 games in his career and is in his fifth year with the Pitt program. Paris Ford has one year of game experience, but has quickly asserted himself as one of the top safeties in college football entering this season. The trust and chemistry between the three veterans should help make the Pitt secondary one of the best in the ACC.

“We have a lot of trust in each other,” Pinnock said of playing with Hamlin and Ford. "We’ve made our mistakes together and we’ve had success together.”