Chase Pine appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman last season. He recorded a career-high six tackles in the Virginia Tech game, and that late-season push helped to figure him prominently into this season’s defense as a reserve linebacker.

That plan has been altered slightly as of this week.

The Pitt coaching staff has opted to move Pine to defensive end and see what he can do there for the team this season.

“We had a nice talk two days ago,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said Tuesday. “Chase, we moved him to defensive end for now. He can always move back to linebacker. But we just thought, as big, strong and physical as he is, we need to get him onto the field.”

Pine has familiarity with the position. He played defensive end in high school, and given the way Pitt uses their linebackers, it could be an easy transition for him.

“Well the nice thing is we obviously blitz our linebackers a lot so there’s things that he’ll take with him from that,” Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge explained. “We get the opportunity to spend more time with him on some of those techniques, so if he were to go back to linebacker then I think it will help his blitzing some.”

The way it sounds from both coaches is that it’s an experiment of sorts to get Pine onto the field, and he understands that.

“Anything for the team, definitely,” Pine said. "Coach Narduzzi definitely emphasizes, if you have good, athletic guys not playing, try somewhere else and I definitely wanted to try that.”

Part of the comfort level for Pitt moving Pine comes with depth at middle linebacker. The Panthers bring back Quintin Wirginis for a fifth season and Elias Reynolds has started to emerge as well.

“Yeah, if we can do that, those are all, in my opinion, positive moves,” Narduzzi said. “That means that we are not as worried at [middle linebacker]. That tells you that Elias [Reynolds] is playing well. We feel good with Quintin. And it tells you that Wendell Davis, a young freshman from Virginia, is doing a nice job as well.”

Pitt returns a lot of experience at defensive end, though it may not be as deep behind the first four. James Folston and Dewayne Hendrix are a pair of seniors who recorded significant snaps a year ago, and sophomores Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones also played a lot, but beyond that Pitt has only true freshmen.

Pine is not small by any means, what with his listed 6-foot-2 and 250-pound frame, and he may be able to bring a different element to the position.

“He’s big, he’s athletic. We have some different styles of defenses and defensive ends that we like,” Narduzzi added. “He fits into the mold, so I don’t know if it will take a while. He’s pretty smart, so we’ll see.”

Pine also thinks his skill set could fit.

“That’s what a lot of people say, and I feel like I can play both. I feel like at defensive end I can come off the ball faster and get under bigger offensive linemen.”

Although the move is relatively new, Partridge is pleased with Pine thus far.

“The good thing for Chase is he has a good schematic understanding because he’s playing behind those guys,” Partridge explained.

Pine also added about the transition: “Just eye technique, having to look at the quarterback and running back more instead of reading my keys and all that - it’s a lot different. And I’d say the speed of the game is more closer, at linebacker you can make a little mistake and then you can make up for it, not at defensive end.”

The change obviously adds another athletic player on the defensive line, and Partridge welcomed the added competition for his group.

“There was some people sitting up straighter in their chair when I announced he was coming into the room,” he said.

