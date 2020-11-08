Panther-lair - Pickett's return sparks Pitt

There was plenty of doubt whether or not Kenny Pickett would play today’s game against Florida State. The Pitt senior quarterback had missed the last two games due to an ankle injury he sustained against Boston College back on October 10th.

Pat Narduzzi played the injury close to the vest from the onset, but in the last week he began hinting that his senior quarterback could play. Pickett himself knew all along that he was suiting up today.

“Really I had this game circled after it happened,” he told reporters following a 41-17 win over Florida State. “I knew this was going to be the game I would be back or at least planning to be back. So credit to our training staff and our doctors.”

Pickett finished the game going 21-of-27 passing for 210 yards. He ran for 13 yards on three carries and scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the year. Pickett’s return helped Pitt snap a four-game losing streak and evened the team’s record at 4-4 on the season.

“Kenny Pickett is just a tough, tough son of a gun,” Narduzzi said after the game. “I didn’t know if he was going to go or not, obviously he went and went hard and scrambled a few times. Obviously had a heavily taped up braced ankle, but he’s my MVP. Our offense takes when he’s out there, it’s a little bit different.”

Pickett’s presence certainly was noticed. Pitt had scored just 22 points in the two games he was absent. The Panthers failed to score a touchdown in their last game against Notre Dame, but Pickett helped lead four scoring drives in the team's win Saturday.

He admitted he wasn’t 100% just yet, but would not delve into an exact percentage as to where he is currently. Pickett had little doubt he would suit up today, even if others weren’t quite sure.

“I knew I was starting the whole entire time,” he said. "I don’t know when they knew. I knew I was playing because no one else can know if you’re going unless yourself, so I told myself I was playing and there was no doubt in my mind. There was doubts from other people, but I was 100% and had this one circled and I knew I was going.”

Pitt did try to protect their senior quarterback when it could. On short yardage situations, the Panthers turned to reserve quarterback Nick Patti to operate the offense at the goal line. Patti finished the day with two of the team’s touchdowns. Pickett, however, is a fierce competitor and wanted the ball in his hands in those situations.

“You want the rock in those kind of moments, but Nick did a great job and we had a great plan for him,” he explained. “We were planning all week if we got down to take me out and let him run it in down there and it worked out pretty well.”

Pickett’s health is still a major concern for this team, but a win can help cure some aches and pains. Pickett admitted he played with some pain, but not enough to keep him out of the game.

“I said how do you feel and he said, ‘I feel great coach’ so I think a win makes everyone feel a heckuva lot better,” Narduzzi said of his post game conversation with Pickett. “But we’ll evaluate him, but I don’t think he was in much pain. That guy has been in therapy probably ten hours a day. Dale Thornton and our training stuff gets a lot of credit just for getting him back where he was today and he’ll be even healthier for next week.”