Pickett, Houy and Petrishen get ACC weekly honors

Pitt’s win at Georgia Tech has drawn some attention from the ACC.

Kenny Pickett, Gabe Houy and John Petrishen all made the conference’s weekly honor roll in the aftermath of the Panthers’ 52-21 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Pickett was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after he threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns to bring his season totals to 1,731 yards, 19 touchdowns and just one interception. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes over the last three games, breaking Dan Marino’s 1981 record of 13 touchdown passes in three consecutive games, and he is the first ACC quarterback to throw at least four touchdown passes in three consecutive games since Russell Wilson did it at N.C. State in 2009.

Houy got recognition from the ACC as Offensive Lineman of the Week after he finished as Pitt’s highest-graded offensive lineman in the win over Georgia Tech. According to the official press release, Houy didn’t allow a single sack or pressure.

And Petrishen was the ACC Linebacker of the Week after he had five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and, most importantly, a first-quarter interception that he returned 33 yards for a touchdown.

Pickett, Houy and Petrishen bring Pitt’s total of ACC weekly honors this season to five. Rodney Hammond was named the ACC Rookie of the Week last week after e rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns in Pitt’s win over New Hampshire.

Prior to that, Brandon Hill was named co-ACC Defensive Back of the Week after he had seven tackles and a game-clinching interception in the Panthers’ win at Tennessee.

Pitt (4-1, 1-0) is off this week before traveling to Virginia Tech next weekend for a 3:30 pm kickoff at Lane Stadium.