Kenny Pickett is in the middle of his last offseason as a Pitt Panther. The Panthers’ senior to be is poised to become the program’s first three-year starter at quarterback since Tino Sunseri was the regular signal caller from 2010 to 2012.

Since 2012, Pitt has had to use three transfers quarterbacks to help cover the position before Pickett grabbed the starting role in the last game of the 2017 season. Pickett of course jumped onto the scene in a big way by knocking off then No. 2 Miami in his first start.

Since that Miami game, Pickett has started 26 of the team’s last 27 games and has guided Pitt to a Coastal title in 2018 and the team’s first bowl win since 2014 this past season. Heading into his final year, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is hoping he will save his best year for last.

“It is hard to believe,” Narduzzi said of Pickett being a senior. “It feels like we just recruited him and just a few short years. He’s got one to go, but it’s going to be his best.”

Pickett himself said it’s hard to believe, but he’s hoping to go out in 2020 with a bang and that process is starting right now.

“Time definitely flew by,” Pickett recounted. “I’m just going to try to enjoy it as much as I can. We got some new guys here and spend some time with them too.”

The new guys are going to be key for Pitt this season. The Panthers’ offense finished 114th in the country in 2019 in scoring, as Pitt posted just 21.2 points per game. Pitt needs a jolt to the offense and a few offseason additions are already on campus and spending time with Pickett and he's hoping they can contribute immediately.

Lucas Krull is a graduate transfer from Florida that may start day one for Pitt. Pickett hosted him on his official visit and was glad the former Gator opted to come to Pitt.

“I was his host on his official,” Pickett said. “We kept in touch pretty much everyday after that since he came. I really wanted him to come here and he’s been great so far. We’ve been working hard together so I’m really excited for spring ball to come around.”

Israel Abanikanda is a true freshman running back that will have an opportunity to make an impact. Jordan Addison will have a similar chance to make plays as a wide receiver, especially with Maurice Ffrench graduating.

“Absolutely, yea they got a lot of talent,” Pickett said of the two freshmen. “The big thing is mentally and getting them used to college ball on offense and something that we started to do. It’s going to be day by day with them I told them not to rush it, it’s going to be a process, but they’ll be ready when the season comes around.”

Pitt has six members with of the 2020 recruiting class already on campus. Pickett was an early enrollee himself, and he credits these few months as to why he was able to see some game action as a freshman.

“It was huge, I wouldn’t have been able to play as a freshman if I didn’t do that,” Pickett said about enrolling early. “Getting in the strength program, putting weight on, that was the big thing coming in and getting used to the speed of the game would probably be second. I told those guys when they came in that they did the right thing coming in early and it will pay off in the long run.”

Pitt is set to have perhaps one of the best defenses in the country. The 2019 defense carried Pitt throughout much of the season. Pickett is hoping that the offense can help out more in 2020. With a second offseason working with Mark Whipple, he believes that to be a great benefit.

“We’re way ahead of where we were last year in terms of myself and just the rest of the offense having an understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Pickett explained. "I think as the season went on, you saw we got a lot more comfortable with each other and the offense that we were running. I think we definitely have a huge step up in the spring ball now and be able to install faster and put some more things in that we’re going to want to run in the season.”