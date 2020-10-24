Panther-lair - Pickett and others out for Notre Dame

Pitt won’t have any COVID-related absences for today’s game against Notre Dame, but the Panthers will have several players missing when they kick off at 3:30 pm.

Leading the list of walking wounded is senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who injured his left ankle in the loss at Boston College two weeks ago and did not make the trip for last week’s loss at Miami. With Pickett out, redshirt freshman Joey Yellen is expected to make his second consecutive start.

Yellen started last week at Miami and completed 22-of-46 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.

Pickett is not a new addition to the injured list, but Todd Sibley is. The redshirt junior running back suffered an injury in practice this week and is not in uniform today after he got the start last week. The Panthers won’t have Sibley, but they should have freshman Israel Abanikanda available after he missed the Miami game.

Also available is redshirt senior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp. He hasn’t played since getting injured early in the loss to N.C. State, but his presence will be needed against Notre Dame as Pitt won’t have redshirt sophomore David Green, who was injured prior to the Miami game and did not make that trip; he will also be out today.

Those absences are added to the already lengthy list of players who have been injured during the season, including defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, tight end Lucas Krull, linebacker Wendell Davis, tight end Grant Carrigan and defensive end Nate Temple.

While Pitt’s injured list keeps growing, the Panthers have done a good job with COVID-related absences. After having multiple players absent from the first two games this season, Pitt has not had anyone miss the last four leading into today due to COVID protocols.