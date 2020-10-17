Panther-lair - Pickett and others out for Miami

Pitt will find out a lot about its backup quarterback situation today, as starting quarterback Kenny Pickett did not travel with the team for the game against No. 13 Miami.

The absence follows the ankle injury Pickett suffered in last week's loss at Boston College, and it leaves Pitt without its most veteran quarterback as well as the Panthers' best source of offense through five games this season.

In leading Pitt to a 3-2 record, Pickett has thrown for 1,389 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on 60% completions, while also rushing for a net total of 115 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns.

With Pickett out, Pitt will likely turn to redshirt freshman Joey Yellen, who transferred from Arizona State this offseason. He has made two appearances for the Panthers, completing 2-of-3 attempts for 19 yards in the season-opening win over Austin Peay and then replacing Pickett for two handoffs last week at Boston College.

During his career as a Sun Devil, though, Yellen did make one memorable start when he got the call against USC last November. In that game, - a 31-26 ASU loss - Yellen completed 28-of-44 for 292 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

If Yellen struggles today, Pitt's staff could opt to switch to redshirt freshman Davis Beville. A four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Beville attempted six passes against Austin Peay and completed three for 13 yards.

Pickett isn't the only notable absence from today's game. While Pitt announced that no players are out due to COVID-19 protocols, the team will be missing several key contributors. That list includes defensive tackle Keyshon Camp, who missed the Boston College game after getting hurt against N.C. State, and multi-week absentees Lucas Krull, Wendell Davis and Habakkuk Baldonado.

But the list of players who didn't make the trip also includes freshman running back Israel Abanikanda. He has 80 yards and one score on 23 rushing attempts this season and scored his first receiving touchdown in last week's loss. Redshirt junior tight end Grant Carrigan, who serves primarily as an extra blocker is also not on the trip.

Pitt did bring 11 true freshmen on the trip to Miami:

WR Jordan Addison

WR Jaylon Barden

CB Jahvante Royal

CB Rashad Battle

S Buddy Mack

DE Emmanuel Belgrave

LB A.J. Roberts

DE Dayon Hayes

WR Aydin Henningham

PK Ben Sauls

P Cam Guess