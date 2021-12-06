Pickett adds Heisman finalist to legendary 2021 season

It’s hard to put into words what the past 12 months have been for this Pitt football program, but undeniably the main character at the center of the story has been Kenny Pickett.

On December 15, 2020 Pickett tweeted, “One more year. #H2P” and less than a year later the senior quarterback has been named a Heisman Trophy finalist after putting together the best offensive season in Pitt football history. He will be joined in New York at the Heisman ceremony with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.

Aside from the individual accolades, of which there have been many this year, Pickett’s legacy will largely be defined by what he has done for the program in the 2021 season. The Pitt Panthers just completed an 11-2 campaign, the highest win total for this program since 1981. Pitt also claimed its first-ever ACC Championship after a 45-21 beatdown of Wake Forest in the title game on Saturday night.

Through it all, the story of this team and its success has been tied directly to Pickett, for not only his play, but by his leadership. He’s put together a storybook season, and he gets to add a final chapter to the story: An invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night in New York City, just over an hour from where he played high school football in New Jersey.

He is the first Pitt finalist for the award since 2003, when Larry Fitzgerald finished 2nd in the voting. Pickett will look to be the first winner of the award for Pitt since Tony Dorsett took home the trophy in 1976.

Following Pitt’s championship performance on Saturday, Pickett was asked about the Heisman hype and just days later he’s earned his spot among college football’s elite players.

“Yeah, it's a special thing,” Pickett said of the Heisman attention. “It hasn't been done here in a long time, so to have your name be next to that award and talks of you going to New York City and that being close to home, it's special.”

Special seems like an understatement for the type of season he just had.

Pickett’s 2021 campaign will go down as arguably the best ever for a Pitt player. His 4,319 yards and 42 touchdown passes are both school and ACC records in a single season. He is the school record holder for passing yards (12,303) and touchdowns (81) as well.

Pickett’s 2021 season will be the defining one of his career, which has not always been this way. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman and guided an upset of No. 2 Miami in 2017, but in between that moment and Pitt’s ACC Championship, on Saturday, there have certainly been struggles.

Pickett’s 2018 season did not match the hype of the Miami game, though he did lead Pitt to a Coastal division title. The 2019 and 2020 seasons were met with identical 13 touchdown totals, and a pair of five loss records in both years for the Panthers.

Pickett always flashed his potential, but in 2021 he took it to a new level - one that many did not see coming outside of the program. The Pitt quarterback accounted for three touchdowns in the ACC Championship game, and he left the field to a standing ovation from a passionate Pitt presence in Charlotte chanting his name.

“It's special,” Pickett said of that moment leaving the field on Saturday. “It’s been a long road. It hasn't been this my entire career, and to battle through the adversities early on and to finish it off like this, it's unbelievable. I really don't have too many words for it.”

It’s been a whirlwind for Pickett.

His play earned him national recognition for months whether it was from has many NIL deals to his actual play on the field. Pickett's name started to surface as a Heisman contender in October and it has only grown from there.

He has guided a team to 11-wins, a conference title, and picked up every school record along the way. There have been national tv appearances, stories done about him, and a recent last push by the school to get him to New York, which featured a skyscraper lit up with his name.

Pickett’s been named finalists for every major award and has already taken home ACC Player of the Year and all-conference honors. There are more accolades to come, but for now he has time to slow down and reflect. Pitt's next game isn’t until December 30th, giving him time to process exactly what just happened in these last 12 months.

“Yeah, I'm going home this week and I'll be able to be with my family and kind of just take a deep breath and look back on it,” Pickett said in the aftermath of the Wake Forest game. “I’ve been so focused on what we've been doing I really haven't gotten a chance to sit back and take it all in.

It’s been a legendary run for Pickett, and that reflection period should allow for him to realize that.

He should also know and it’s not over yet. Pickett will get the recognition he so rightfully deserves on Saturday night, as he will be talked as one of the best players in all of college football. He may not take home the hardware with some tough competition, but an invite has cemented his place in the lore of Pitt football history for all-time.

There is also a bowl game on the horizon, and in an era where many potential top draft picks have opted out of playing in bowl games, Pickett indicated he intends to plays following the ACC Championship.

This season has been about the play of Pickett, but as for the Pitt quarterback it has been about the team. He wanted to secure an ACC Championship and he gets any opportunity to deliver a 12th win in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State.

“This was absolutely everything that I had envisioned,” Pickett said of the entire journey of the 2021 season. “And just to say, like I said, to say you're going to do something and go out and do it, it's a really special thing.”

Pickett went out and did it in 2021 in the biggest way possible, and has a chance to add to an already legendary legacy.