Petrishen, Pickett garner All-ACC honors

A pair of Pitt football players picked up ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances on Saturday in the team's 54-29 win against Duke over the weekend. The win propelled Pitt to a 7-2 record overall and 4-1 in league play.

Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after the week after completing 28-of-43 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns. Pickett also tied a season-high with 57 rushing yards and produced his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a 22-yard scamper. It is the second time this season he has collected All-ACC weekly honors.

Pickett now has 3,171 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season to just three interceptions. He is fifth in the nation in passing yardage, and third in passing touchdowns. The Pitt quarterback went over the 3,000 yard mark in the win over Duke, making him the first Pitt quarterback to ever have two 3,000 yard seasons in a career. He now has 14 300-yard passing games in his career, which is tied for most in school history.

On Thursday night, Pickett needs just 113 passing yards to pass Alex Van Pelt to become the leading passer in Pitt football history. He will have the chance to do that in a primetime national TV game against North Carolina. He will be squaring off against Sam Howell, UNC's quarterback that was the preseason player of the year. Pat Narduzzi noted in his Monday press conference that as many as 36 NFL scouts or general managers will be on hand Thursday to watch Pickett and Howell play in person.



Johnny Petrishen also collected some high praise as he picked up ACC Linebacker of the Week. The seventh-year senior racked up a team-high 13 tackles and recorded a sack and his third interception of the season.

Petrishen is third on Pitt with 46 tackles this season. He has produced five tackles for loss, three sacks, and leads the team in interceptions. The Pittsburgh native has been sharing the role of starting outside 'star' linebacker with fellow senior Cam Bright.

He of course began his career at Penn State and spent four seasons in Happy Valley before transferring to Pitt. After two seasons working mostly as a reserve and on special teams, Petrishen has found a prominent role for the Panthers in 2021.