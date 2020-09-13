Personnel notes: Who played against Austin Peay?
Pitt’s 55-0 win over Austin Peay at Heinz Field on Saturday saw the Panthers use a lot of different players. Here’s a look at some of the more notable personnel moves. - Pat Narduzzi said after the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news