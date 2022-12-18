Pitt added another quarterback to the 2023 roster this weekend when Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux committed to the Panthers.

He will join Pitt with three years of eligibility remaining.

Veilleux, a native of Ottawa, chose Penn State as a recruit in the class of 2021 at Bullis School in Potomac (Md.). He also had offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Pitt was in the mix as well and hosted Veilleux for a visit in the spring of 2019, but he committed to the Nittany Lions in April 2020.

Over two seasons in State College, Veilleux played in five games, completing 23 of his 35 pass attempts (65.7%) for 282 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The bulk of that production came in a 2021 win over Rutgers when he threw for 235 yards and three scores.

But after sitting behind Sean Clifford and with current freshman Drew Allar as the apparent next-in-line, Veilleux decided to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Pitt made contact with Veilleux shortly after he went into the portal and quickly emerged as a top school for him. He made an official visit to Pitt this past weekend and committed before leaving campus on Sunday.

Veilleux is the second transfer quarterback to commit to Pitt this offseason. The Panthers previously added Boston College transfer - and former Pine-Richland standout - Phil Jurkovec. After losing Kedon Slovis to the transfer portal, Jurkovec figures to be Pitt’s starter next season, with Veilleux battling for the starting job in 2024 after Jurkovec finishes his eligibility.

Pitt is also adding 2023 recruit Ty Dieffenbach to the quarterback room this offseason and projects to return redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell, giving offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti a four-man room of scholarship quarterbacks for the upcoming season.