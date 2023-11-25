DURHAM, N.C. — Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media following Pitt’s 30-19 loss to Duke on Saturday. The Panthers ended the seasons with a 3-9 record, the program’s worst since 1998 and the lowest win total of the Narduzzi era.

The offseason appears to be a big one for Narduzzi and the Pitt program. He was asked about potential staff changes, offseason meetings with players, and more. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.

Narduzzi: First thing, you know, our seniors. They wanted to go out as winners, feel bad for those guys. They fought their tails off all season and the commitment they make year round. I feel bad that we didn’t get the win today. A lot of details missing, had opportunities and didn’t punt the ball well. At the end of the second quarter when we gave them the ball on the 25-yard line and they have a 25-yard drive. Every offense would like that. It just made it real offense right before the half to think about seven critical points at the end there. Then we had opportunities offensively down inside the red zone and we don’t covert, whether it’s not catching a touchdown pass or the critical penalty they had on a crack-back that you know…

We had our opportunities down there offensively to covert and we didn’t convert and I’ll open it up for questions.

Does it make it more frustrating being the 12th game of the season that it was still the same mistakes: bad special teams, penalties, missed tackles?

Narduzzi: Yea, no doubt about it. We just didn’t…Bangaly had him the one time and they just dumped it over his head and it’s like knock that guy down first. Those missed tackles in the second half for sure. We’ve got to make those plays defensively and it’s frustrating whether it’s at the beginning of the year or the end of the year. We had our opportunities and it’s our job as coaches to put them in a position to make plays and we’ve got to make plays.

Again, It starts with me. I didn’t get it done. It starts there.

With the year complete, what’s your biggest takeaway from the season?

Narduzzi: Oh boy. There’s a 14-page takeaways. It’s a long list of things that we’ve got to clean up and just keep getting better. We’ve got a young team that’s played a lot of football. We played a lot of young guys all year and there’s a lot of takeaways and I probably don’t have time for them.

What is at the top of the list?

Narduzzi: There’s a bunch of them.

Do you anticipate staff changes being made within the next week or so?

Narduzzi: We’ll digest this, watch the videotape, and the evaluation goes on yearlong. Every game, every Saturday, every Sunday, every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday through Friday. We’ll just evaluate where we are and what we can do to get better. Again, it starts with the coaches, period.

How soon do the individual meetings begin with the players begin?

Narduzzi: Like they always do every year since I got here in ’15 is they start immediately. Monday we’ll have a team meeting and we’ll start meeting with our guys like we normally do.

Overall thoughts on Yarnell, not just today, but you gave him the ball the final two games?

Narduzzi: Nate, we threw one pick. I think we had a receiver run into an official and kind of messed things up at the end there. But we took four sacks and we’ll look to see what he did. He protected the ball for the most part and he threw one in the end zone, and again, missed opportunity down there. So we’ll look at that and see, but I thought Nate played well. I like what I see out of him. And again, he can get better. Third start ever and I think he’s just going to keep getting better.

Has Nate shown enough in these two starts going into the offseason looking at him as the starter potentially for next year?

Narduzzi: No question about it. I mean, he’s a guy who can win a lot of football games for us. He’s smart, takes coaching, he’s tough and he made some good plays out there and made his mistakes too, but we have a lot of faith in him.

You didn’t start a drive past your own 25 until late in the fourth quarter. How do you attribute the field position and the way Duke was able to knock you guys back most of the game?

Narduzzi: We had a critical hands to the face on a field goal and…again we made some mistakes on the kickoff return whether it was the first one when we don’t fair catch it and was way outside of what we call the divider and a young guy back there, Kenny (Johnson), not taking it out. Should have fair caught it and like I said the hands to the face on the field goal team. Their kicking off from the 50 and just creating bad field position for us. We didn’t help ourselves a whole lot with field position.

This was the sixth game out of 12 that you failed to score 20 points. What do you think were the main reasons for the lack of offensive success this year?

Narduzzi: We’re going to look at that and find out what it is. Obviously we’ve got to score more points and we’ve got to covert in the red zone and find out what we’ve got to do. But we’ve definitely got to score more points, that’s a fact.

Just looking over the roster heading into the offseason, are there specific areas that you think this team needs better as far as adding talent?

Narduzzi: Across the board, I mean talent, depth, or whatever. We’ve got a good football team and we’ve got a lot of good players in that locker room and we’ve got to build it around them. Again, we lose a lot of seniors, so we’ll have those guys to replace whether it’s at corner and you think about all the plays Marquis Williams, and AJ, and MJ. We’ve got three veteran corners back there who played good football for us all year. I thought MJ had a pick for us at the end there, which would have been critical. I don’t know if it was the end of the third or fourth quarter actually, where he’s got chance. We’ve got to build the corner position for sure. That’s one spot and it definitely needs retooled.