Pat Narduzzi recaps North Carolina, looks ahead to Virginia Tech
All right. Right on time. It's nice to come in here on a Monday after a nice Thursday win. I had a good weekend like I told you I would. Got a lot of work done, and got a head start on Virginia Tec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news