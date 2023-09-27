We talked to Pat yesterday about sack numbers; you guys are tied for 11th in the country in sacks while playing two teams that ran the ball a lot. Numbers aside, does it feel like your pass rush is impacting the game the way you need it to?

Partridge: The knee-jerk reaction to that would be no, based on our record and the way that the games are ending up. Guys, I don’t care if we’re last in the country in sacks or first in the country in sacks if we’re winning games. So it’s part of our goals, it’s one of the individual stats that we look at, certainly something that we take a lot of pride in, but we’ve got to find a way to force more takeaways. The number-one stat, everyone knows this, it’s been worn out because it’s true - you have to find a way to take the ball away and give the offense extra possessions. I heard you guys talking to Borbs - I’m trying not to get long-winded here, but you talk about number of possessions on average prior to this rule change, it was somewhere between six or seven possessions per half, up to 14, maybe even 15 possessions per game. On average, that’s down now closer to 12 possessions per game, so it’s real and we have to find a way to get the ball back.

How has Dayon played?

Partridge: He’s doing good things. He’s better than he was, he’s better than he was earlier in the year, he’s better than he was a year ago. He’s got a long way to go until his ceiling and I’m excited to help him reach that ceiling. He’s working at it and I am proud of the way he’s approaching his daily routine.

Do you feel like your ends are balancing well how to contain the run game but also maintain their pass rush coming off the edge?

Partridge: They’re doing good things. There’s certainly things - and a lot of it leads to just disrupting the run game, getting ahead of the chains so you put them in a predictable position so we increase the odds of us getting a takeaway. Those are the things that we’re really trying to emphasize this week - to change the tide, to give the offense a short field. Coach gave us a stat - you guys can fact-check this, it’s somewhere close to what I’m going to say - during fall camp, Coach goes through the seven keys to winning and talking about turnovers and I believe his record is somewhere near or it was 40-6, his whole time here, 40-6 when you win the turnover battle. 40-6, guys; think about that. So everything we’re doing, we’re trying to improve on the things that we’re doing well, we’re trying to find the things that we’re not doing well, like what I’m talking about, forcing takeaways, we’re putting an extra emphasis on that.

Are you happy with your depth right now or are you looking to see a little bit more from some of those rotation guys who are getting their first playing time?

Partridge: I’m happy with the rotational guys and what they’re coming in and doing when they’re doing it. I’m doing some sorting out with - there’s three D-ends that I’m working my way through and seeing who’s going to have the impact between Sam O., Jimmy Scott and Nahki Johnson. I’m not disappointed in any of those three; I’m waiting for one of them to take that jump, take that leap, separate themselves, as an example.

The D-tackles, obviously we’re excited about the growth of Jules. You have the three senior D-tackles, the three sixth-year guys. Fitz is a little bit nicked up, but he’s working his way back as we speak, so I’m excited to see him get some more playing time this week. So I’m happy with it, but I’m waiting for some guys to take that dominating ‘I’m here, I’m your next guy’ step, because I’m still waiting to see that.

What has Dayon have to do to reach that ceiling you talked about?

Partridge: It honestly comes down to a consistent high-performance level of focus. When you start reaching into the level of - I’m not trying to live backwards, but you have comparisons, right? When you start jumping into the world of Twyman and Weaver and Jones and Calijah, there is such a level of focus. I can go back to J.J. and Trey Hendrickson, just guys that reached that pinnacle of the sport at this level; their ability to focus, regardless of the white noise around them on a daily basis, is admirable. And Dayon at times is there. His consistency there is the next step he has to take to become that kind of a guy.

What have you seen out of Bam Brima this season?

Partridge: I’m really proud of Bam. Bam’s come a long way. I mean, a long way, when I think back about where he’s come to get to where he is. He’s playing physical, he’s defeating blocks. I’m anxious to see him continue to become more of a factor in pass rush, but there’s a lot about Bam that I’m proud of. And I think he’ll take another step this week and hopefully force a takeaway.

What have you seen from the focus of your defensive front when other teams have built late leads and they have to keep fighting to try to give the offense another chance?

Partridge: You know, again, moral victories don’t exist and there certainly isn’t a moral victory in a loss. However, the intensity and the positive attitude and the fact that we got three three-and-outs in a row, something like that at the end of the game - Drake Maye was still in there. Their starting O-line was still in there. We understand, because our offense was in two-minute mode, that is what it is, a couple short fields. No flinch. I mean, you can build on that. It doesn’t give the fans a victory. We wanted to desperately give Pitt nation a victory, Panther nation a victory, but there’s something to build on from a character standpoint in those last few drives at the end of the game.