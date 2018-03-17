What have you seen from Dewayne Hendrix so far this spring?

Partridge: I like where he's at. Today was our first day in pads. We picked up where we left off with him. It was our third day, first day in pads, but I think a lot of people forget last year was he was really progressing almost like a freshman. He hadn’t played since high school. Physically, he was better than that. But in terms of experience, and those types of things, he was developing through the year. He was in a good place by the end, and now he picked up where he left off.

What were the biggest developments you think he made?

Partridge; Just response. Knowing when to take a risk. Playing fast. Understanding the big picture. There’s a lot of development that happens on the field on gameday. He just hadn’t had that experience until last year.

What sort of development have you seen from Jaylen Twyman? How is he different now than he was last year?

Partridge: He's always had a really, really appropriate attitude in terms of how he works, how he approaches the game. I'll be honest with you, towards the end of last year, there were some conversations about, 'should we start playing him?' He was performing at that level in practice. He's completely changed his body. He's weighing about the same, but his body composition is completely different. I love his get off, he's one of the best in terms of how quick he gets started on a play, he's one of the best at that. I'm excited to see what he can do. He showed up today.

Do you feel like you have pretty good depth inside?

Partridge: I do. Right now, there's four or five guys. Mike Herndon is a guy who could bounce back at some point. We'd love to have him back. We've got a good group of guys in there with what we have. So four or five guys that I feel like we can play some good ball with if we continue to develop.

What do you look for on the first day in pads?

Partridge: I know they're going to be excited. That kind of is a foregone conclusion. I'm looking, Can they handle the excitement and execute and pay attention to detail? I think we did a pretty good job of that today. We're seeing some different things with the way coach (Dave) Borbely coaches the O-Line. I think we had some learning curve going on during the course of practice today and they handled that well. We were better at the end of practice than we were at the beginning. So that's what I'm looking for.

Does it help you as a coach evaluate when it finally gets to the live period?

Partridge: The first two days are really hard on line coaches. It's great because we can drill and get some things set up, but today's the first real day for us.

The offensive line is kind of young. Is the expectation in your group that they should be winning the line of scrimmage against this offensive line?

Partridge: I'll be honest, I want to have that expectation regardless of whether its the guys out here or who we're playing on Saturdays. They took the field that way today. At times they did. I'll tip my hat, at times the offensive line got us. I want to have that back-and-forth battle. But yeah, we want to have that battle every time we step on the floor.

What has coach (Randy) Bates brought to the program so far?

Partridge: The kids already feel his energy, his enthusiasm. He's an intelligent guy. He's bringing some things schematically that are going to be very good for us. He's a guy that the kids genuinely enjoy being around. They like it when he comes down, and the thing I love about Randy is he doesn't have the kind of ego where he's going to try to coach over a coach. He wants me to catch him up on what we're doing, then he'll hop in and be valuable.

What's the biggest progression you want to see from Dewayne this spring?

Partridge: Like I said, it's continuing to respond quickly, it's putting the big picture together, it's knowing when to take a risk and having the guys understand that Dewayne has some ability so I want to be able to free him up to take an appropriate risk and we cover him up.