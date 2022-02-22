Partridge offers 2023 Fla. DE
DeeJay Holmes is a 6’3” and 230-pound defensive end out of Pahokee, Florida in the class of 2023. Holmes had a breakout season for Pahokee High after totaling 19.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news