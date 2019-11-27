News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Partridge discusses seniors, looks ahead to Boston College

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt assistant head coach Charlie Partridge spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Pitt’s game with Boston College. See what the leader of the Pitt defensive line had to say on a number of topics. ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}