Cole Matthews has meant a lot to the Pitt wrestling program over the past six years. The 2022 All-American will wrestle his final match at Fitzgerald Field House this week, as the Panthers host Rider at 6 p.m. Thursday and Virginia at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It seems like it went by fast,” coach Keith Gavin said. “He was my first recruit. It’s kind of cool.”

A sixth-year senior, Matthews is a four-time NCAA qualifier and reached the semifinals before placing fifth in 2022. He’s also won a pair of ACC titles.

“He’s done a lot for the program, won some big matches throughout his career and hopefully more to come,” Gavin said.

After a very rough start to the season – he was 8-8 after the Franklin & Marshall Open – Matthews has won five of six bouts, including ranked wins over N.C. State’s Ryan Jack, North Carolina’s Lachlan McNeil and Virginia Tech’s Tom Crook. The victory over Crook came by fall in overtime last week.

“I thought that match was kind of a typical Cole match,” Gavin said. “He stayed focused and took advantage of an opportunity. That’s what he does in big matches. (Crook has) been hot.”

He won’t face a ranked wrestler this week, but that doesn’t mean Matthews will be in for an easy night. Rider lists McKenzie Bell and Will Betancourt on its probables. Bell, a Somerset County native who moved to New Jersey before his freshman year of high school, is a two-time NCAA qualifier who has battled injuries and is just 3-4 this season. Betancourt is a 2020 PIAA champion who bounced from Lock Haven to Ohio State to Penn State before landing at Rider. He was a Pan-Am U20 silver medalist in 2022.

“I think the whole Rider dual is going to be a good match,” Gavin said. “I think they’re favored in three matches and two are tossups. They’re a good team. They’re dominating the MAC, blowing out some teams.”

The Broncs are 7-0 in conference duals and, with a trip to Cleveland State scheduled for Friday, opted to call Gavin about a rare Thursday night dual.

Pitt also faces a quick turnaround, with Virginia in town for senior night on Friday.

“I like the back to back (duals),” Gavin said. “It gives you the two weigh-ins. UVA is very similar to UNC. I know they lost to them but I think it was a five-five split and the difference was bonus points (in an 18-16 North Carolina victory).”

In addition to Matthews, Holden Heller will also be wrestling his final match at the Field House. Colton Camacho is a redshirt senior but could return for another season.

Virginia’s probable lineup lists two wrestlers at half of the 10 weights. Graduate student Justin McCoy, a four-time NCAA qualifier, is the highest-ranked Cavalier at No. 13. He could face No. 18 Luca Augustine or freshman Grant MacKay. Augustine has been dealing with an unspecified injury and could have wrestled against Mekhi Lewis last week, but with Virginia Tech already having clinched the dual, Gavin opted to hold him out of the lineup. That could happen again this week.

“He’s questionable for this weekend, still. We want to get him healthy for ACCs,” Gavin said. “It’s something that’s going to bother him for a while. It’s not going to get worse, but we’re not going to wrestle him if we don’t have to.”

The other ranked battle could come at 133 pounds, where Virginia has No. 28 Marlon Yarbrough and Pitt counters with No. 23 Vinnie Santaniello.

After having faced some of the nation’s top teams in dual meets, Gavin believes that the Panthers will be well prepared for the postseason.

“Our team knows that going to ACCs and the national tournament, they’re not going to be surprised by anything because they’ve wrestled some of the best in the country,” he said.